Trump’s Latest Twitter Beef Has the Internet Falling In Love with Senator Bob Corker

Donald Trump had a bad morning. He took to Twitter to attack Senator Bob Corker again and it backfired. Trump attacked the Republican senator over his criticisms of Trump’s proposed $1.5 trillion tax cut.
Senator Corker spoke with CNN this morning and said, “ I don’t know why he lowers himself to such a low, low standard, and debases our country in a way that he does, but he does.” Sen. Corker was quick to clapback at Trump on Twitter.
This tweet pays homage to an earlier tweet the senator tweeted after being attacked by Trump earlier this month.
The internet was here for it. Bob Corker and #AlertTheDaycareStaff started trending.
One Twitter user summed up the feud perfectly.
Most Twitter users like Holly O’Reilly found Trump’s latest Twitter beef hilarious.
But people also acknowledged the hypocrisy of Trump’s attacks on Sen. Corker. In November 2016, Melania Trump said that if she became first lady, she would be committed to ending the “absolutely unacceptable” online bullying.
Since Trump’s inauguration, he has attacked 167 people on Twitter, according to the latest analysis by Axios. Given his record, that number is likely to rise. The commander-in-chief may be the biggest online cyberbully of them all.
CONVERSATIONS