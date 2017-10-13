David Vognar, Contributor
Social worker, writer, tinkerer

Trump's Mafia Connections

10/13/2017 11:56 am ET

http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2016/09/donald-trump-lies-about-dealings-mafia-figures/

https://www.democracynow.org/2017/7/20/married_to_the_mob_investigative_journalist

https://www.democracynow.org/2017/7/20/trump_and_the_russian_money_trail

https://www.democracynow.org/2016/7/5/trumps_greatest_mentor_was_red_baiting

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Trump's Mafia Connections

CONVERSATIONS