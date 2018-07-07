Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Files Request To Hire Foreign Workers — Again

Just over a year after Donald Trump signed his “Buy American and Hire American” executive order, his Mar-a-Lago golf resort has filed for permission to hire 61 foreign workers.

Trump’s Palm Beach business filed requests with the U.S. Labor Department for additional visas for foreign servers and cooks, according to records submitted Thursday and Friday. The employees would work October through the following May. Servers would earn $12.68 an hour and cooks would be paid $13.31 an hour.

Since late 2015, Mar-a-Lago has filed 10 separate requests for multiple temporary work visas for foreign employees.

The Trump Organization hired at least 1,260 foreign workers from 2001 to 2016, according to a CNN analysis. Trump appears to prefer foreign workers at his resorts who are female, young, attractive, and with Romanian or South African accents that convey an “exotic appeal,” former workers told the network.

In order to obtain the H-2B visas required for non-agricultural workers, employers must prove that there are not enough Americans willing to do the work — which Trump has insisted is the case.

But in a similar situation last year, Mar-a-Lago apparently didn’t make much of an effort to find American workers. The Washington Post reported that Mar-a-Lago only placed two hard-to-find classified ads in tiny type for waiters with no phone number or email information. Workers could apply only by fax or mail. The ads were posted a week after the president’s resort asked the Labor Department for permission to hire 70 foreign workers, which was granted last November.

Nonprofit placement agency CareerSource Palm Beach County told The Palm Beach Post that there were many Americans eager to work at Mar-a-Lago, and that they agency has a database last November of 5,136 qualified candidates for “various hospitality positions.”

Despite Trump railing about immigrants in the country, his administration made an extra 15,000 H-2B visas available for businesses in May.

Mar-a-Lago was applying for foreign worker visas about the same time the president launched “Made in America Week” at the White House a year ago.