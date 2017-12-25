Trump's Offshore Oil Rush a Disaster for Oceans and Climate

Nowhere is President Trump’s historic assault on our natural environment more worrisome than his reckless push for increased offshore oil and gas drilling.

At a time when science says that to stabilize global climate two-thirds of all fossil fuel reserves must stay in the ground, Trump is instead pushing a huge increase in fossil fuel production, onshore and offshore. Expanded drilling, weakened agency oversight, relaxed safety regulations, and oil companies now with more available cash from tax cuts is a “perfect storm” for increased risk of climate disasters and oil spills.

If this dangerous offshore plan moves ahead, we can expect decades of more catastrophic oil spills, hurricanes, floods, droughts, and wildfires.

In addition to the oil and gas already in production offshore, the U.S. offshore seabed may hold another 90 billion barrels of oil and 400 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, or more. Burning this amount of fossil fuel would add over 50 billion tons of CO2 to the global atmosphere, a “carbon bomb” comparable to the Alberta tar sands. And much of this CO2 would be reabsorbed into seawater, increasing ocean acidification.

The administration’s offshore drilling plan would commit us to another several decades of carbon-intensive energy production, delay our transition to sustainable low-carbon energy, and guarantee future climate chaos. But Trump and friends see billions of dollars lying in the seabed, and ignore the inconvenient climate truth. This could be “game-over” for efforts to control climate change.

To appreciate the threat from Trump’s proposed offshore oil rush, just connect the dots between his policy decisions to-date.

Launching his dystopian vision of “deconstructing the administrative state,” Trump issued as one of his first Executive Orders: “Reducing Regulation and Controlling Regulatory Costs,” ordering agencies to review (read: weaken or eliminate) hundreds of federal rules and regulations, and requiring that for every new regulation adopted two must be eliminated. Then, his March Executive Order: “Promoting Energy Independence and Economic Growth” ordered agencies to review (weaken or eliminate) existing energy regulations and policies “that potentially burden the production or use of domestically produced energy resources, with particular attention to oil, natural gas, coal, and nuclear energy resources.”

In response, the Interior department is currently reviewing offshore drilling safety regulations put in place by the Obama administration after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster, including blowout preventer and well control requirements (well design, control, casing, cementing, monitoring, and subsea containment), safety and environmental management systems, and emergency blowout response plans. The administration is expected to give industry exactly what it wants – a relaxation of many of these drilling safeguards. The next Deepwater Horizon disaster now seems inevitable.

Then, the April Executive Order: “Implementing an America-First Offshore Energy Strategy,” proposes an historic expansion of offshore drilling, including in the Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic, Alaska, and potentially even in National Marine Sanctuaries. Trump canceled previous Obama offshore lease withdrawals (protections) in the Arctic and Atlantic, making these areas available for drilling, and eased permit requirements for seismic exploration.

The Interior department is now developing a new 5-year offshore leasing plan (for 2019-2024) to be released soon, one that goes well beyond the current Obama 5-year plan with its 11 new offshore lease sales, which in itself was bad enough. Even under the existing plan, the Trump administration has announced it will offer for lease in March “all available unleased areas on the Gulf’s Outer Continental Shelf,” some 77 million acres across the entire Gulf, including waters off the Florida coast that had previously been protected. This alone will constitute the largest offshore lease sale in U.S. history. With the new expanded 5-year plan, Trump says he wants not just energy independence, but “American energy dominance,” and to “export American energy all over the world.”

As another gift to industry, the administration has proposed cutting $54 billion in federal spending, largely from environment agencies including EPA, NOAA, NASA and Interior. While congress has yet to pass a new budget, now with a huge tax cut to pay for, it has a convenient excuse to approve many of these proposed cuts.

And the administration is quietly allowing the 9-cent per barrel federal tax that funds the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund to lapse on Dec. 31, (a $500 million a year gift to oil companies), suspended a study by the National Academy of Sciences on improving offshore drilling inspections, and ignored calls to establish Regional Citizens Advisory Councils for the Arctic and Gulf of Mexico that would provide citizen oversight of offshore drilling.

Taken together - expanded offshore leasing, weakened regulations, reduced agency oversight, marginalized citizens, ignored science, and huge tax cuts for oil companies - presents unprecedented and unacceptable risk to our oceans and climate.

If we genuinely care about the ocean, we should not expose it to the risks from offshore drilling - period. Spills will occur, they cannot be cleaned up, they can cause long-term environmental damage, and ecological restoration is impossible. Further, global climate cannot afford the additional carbon that would be produced offshore, and much of this carbon would wind up right back in the seas as absorbed CO2, increasing ocean acidification. Offshore drilling is a lose-lose proposition.

Instead, we need to accelerate efforts to kick our carbon habit, and get on with the hard, yet inevitable work of building a sustainable, low-carbon energy economy.