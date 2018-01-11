Trump's Views on Immigration

Emma Lazarus was wrong, and so was Abraham Lincoln.

What was Lazarus, other than a visionary who didn’t want to deal with the real world? Why else would she have written “The New Colossus,” a poem whose words are on the Statue of Liberty and have been studied by generations of schoolchildren?

Give me your tired, your poor

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door.

And Lincoln? What’s more worthy of scorn than the opening words of the Gettysburg Address?

Four score and seven years ago, our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men (and women) are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.

News flash, Abe and Emma: It’s more than 150 years later. We have a new president, and it’s time to put his stamp on what America stands for: No immigrants from “shithole countries.”

Raj Shah, a spokesman for the White House, understands the world. He put it this way:

Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people.

Exactly, Mr. Shah, but a few questions please. Can we insist on an Aryan nation, pure white, Christian, and NOTHING ELSE?

Here’s what concerns me. Every once in a while, we hear from do-gooders. Something like this:

It is better to light a candle than curse the darkness.

That was Adlai Stevenson on the death of Eleanor Roosevelt.

Those of us who are old enough, remember the phrase “bleeding heart liberals.” It’s time to change.

In 1782, the phrase E Pluribus Unum was adopted as part of the Great Seal of the United States. It means Out of Many, One.