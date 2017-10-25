Try Not To Laugh At Ricky Gervais' Facial Expressions

Comedian Ricky Gervais is a funny man. He can make funny faces.

Don’t believe us? Just watch him square off against host Jimmy Fallon in the “Face It Challenge” on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday.

The contest involves the two men picking faces at random from a deck of cards, trying them out in a mirror, then attempting not to laugh as they reveal their expressions to each other.

OK, the premise is silly. But are you going to pass up the chance to watch Gervais pretend to hold in his vomit, rock a double chin and get his privates caught in a zipper?