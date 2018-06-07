Henny, they’re home!

These past five months without new “Queer Eye” episodes have been about as hard to swallow as a meal made by Antoni without avocados, but, rest assured, the Fab Five are coming back for more.

The new season, which was filmed alongside the first, debuts June 15 on Netflix, but fans of Jonathan, Bobby, Karamo, Tan and the aforementioned Antoni need wait no longer for a sneak peak: Behold, the official Season 2 trailer.

Once again, the “Queer Eye” crew is changing lives across the state of Georgia with tips for better living, grooming, eating and loving. The season also has some firsts for the series with the Fab Five giving makeovers to a woman and a transgender man.

And, if you can believe, the waterworks are still in full force in these new episodes, with the trailer leaving at least one of the guys ugly crying by the end.