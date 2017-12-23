Try Walking A Mile in THEIR Shoes!

If the increased visibility of the transgender community has proven anything, it's that many Americans are either paralyzed or enraged by their fear of anything that threatens the traditional gender roles that defined their childhood. Forget the stereotypical ideal of a nuclear family from the 1950s. Same-sex marriages have shockingly (at least for some people) forced conservatives to accept the fact that women can be the breadwinners in a family and men can stay at home and handle such traditional "women's jobs" as cooking, cleaning, changing diapers, and doing the daily grunt work involved in raising children.

In the past few years numerous memes have floated around the Internet designed to prick the hypersensitive egos of men who spend their lives thinking of women as sexual objects or pieces of property. One of the most common memes takes a standard conversation in which one man compliments another on the way he's dressed. The compliments start to escalate until the recipient feels vulnerable, perhaps even violated. The meme ends by asking "How would you feel if you were treated like that every day?"

When popular idols are toppled from their pedestals, some people are quick to challenge the veracity of a victim's accusations. And yet, even with their newfound knowledge, few people would be willing to walk a mile in the shoes of men and women who have been sexually harassed, raped, and suffered from years of self-doubt and self-blame. Would these people be able to survive the emotional anguish and psychological pain of having their lives shattered because a predator targeted them as a potential conquest? I sincerely doubt it.

Thankfully, there are moments when men who routinely discount women's experiences get a hint of what it's like to live inside a female body. If you haven't had a chance to read Dan Pearce's article entitled A Letter to Men: The Lesson of the Saggy Burrito in My Pants, I heartily recommend it. While I've always enjoyed watching The Try Guys, two of their recent Buzzfeed videos deserve extra credit for giving men a taste of specifically gender-related types of pain.

Playing with gender roles really works some people's nerves. In the early days of the LGBT rights movement, conservative gays would frequently bemoan the presence of drag queens and leather men in LGBT Pride parades, preferring that only 'respectable' gays be given visibility. What they failed to acknowledge was that it was the drag queens who pushed back against the police during the 1966 raid on Compton's Cafeteria in San Francisco and the 1969 raid on the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village. Their courage was the torch that ignited much of today's LGBT movement for equal rights.

* * * * * * * * *

The budding romance between Will Shakespeare and Viola de Lesseps helps to drive a great deal of the plot. However, it is complicated by the fact that Viola frequently appears dressed as a man. That's because the play's dramatic engine revolves around Viola's desire to become a professional actor in an era when women were strictly forbidden from appearing on the London stage. In her program note, dramaturg Lauren A. Brueckner writes:

“The crime of obscenity came in many forms in Protestant 16th-century England. It was a catch-all for a host of things that the city fathers felt undermined the power structure that kept everyone in their place in society. They were especially disgusted by cross-dressing, whether it was a nearly penniless actor cross-dressed (in terms of class) pretending to be a king, or the attractive prepubescent boys who began their acting apprenticeships performing female roles onstage (not to mention the thousand characters that dress as someone else), theatre’s insistent deception about the fundamental nature of reality was its main offense. Impersonating a king, whose body and reign were literally held to be sacred, was obscene -- and so was impersonating a member of the other sex against the law of nature and of God. The only way it could have been any worse is if there had been actual women up there. Why? An issue of control, mostly.”

(Photo by: Kevin Berne) Megan Trout as Viola de Lesseps in a scene from Shakespeare in Love

“A certain level of anxiety about possible promiscuity and illegitimate children is understandable in a political economy that revolves around inherited titles and wealth. However, in Shakespeare’s England, that anxiety resulted in the virtual imprisonment of women from the lower middle class on up. Through a range of social controls including weekly church sermons, gossip, the marriage market, and laws punishing infidelity in women far more harshly than in men, a woman’s ‘virtue’ was enshrined as not only the highest attainment to which she could spend every waking moment striving but, frankly, the only thing of any value about her whatsoever. Elizabethan society was obsessed with policing its women -- especially the upper class and the nouveaux riches who, like Viola’s father, aspired to that class. Viola was not risking being grounded for a week, say, or put on probation at school. She is risking her entire life and any hope of future happiness in order to participate as a colleague and equal in this art form. Shakespeare in Love is, above all, a love letter to the theatre, and its power to transform the stuff of ordinary life into timeless and transcendent magic.”

(Photo by: Kevin Berne) Megan Trout (Viola de Lesseps) and Adam Magill (Shakespeare) in a scene from Shakespeare in Love

Adam Magill (Will Shakespeare) and Megan Trout (Viola de Lesseps) have become familiar faces to Bay area audiences who have had the pleasure of watching them develop over the years while savoring their versatility. And yet, MTC's production was often stolen by Sango Tajima who, when not playing the violin, portrayed Webster with the kind of hilariously crazed energy that made Bobby Lee such a powerful comedic force on MADtv.

(Photo by: Kevin Berne) Adam Magill (Shakespeare) and Sango Tajima (Webster) in a scene from Shakespeare in Love

Thanks, in large part, to Tom Stoppard's extensive knowledge of Shakespeare and his times, this production of Shakespeare in Love proves that a stage adaptation of a beloved film does not need the Queen of England to step over a mud puddle in order to win an audience's love. Here's the trailer:

* * * * * * * * *

While Shakespeare in Love depicts a woman's desperate desire for the freedom to be whatever she wants to be, The Last Man on Earth shows what can happen when women rule the world. Recently screened during the San Francisco Silent Film Festival's "A Day of Silents" program at the Castro Theatre, this gender-bending 1924 farce begins innocently enough with eight-year-old Elmer Smith (Buck Black) being unnecessarily nasty to six-year-old Hattie (Jean Johnston) because he doesn't know how to tell a girl that he likes her. Flash forward to 1950, when the United States has a female President and the adult Elmer (Earle Foxe) is living a primitive life in the woods. How can this be? An epidemic of "masculinitis" has succeeded in killing off nearly all the men on the planet.

Earle Foxe is the unlikely star of 1924's The Last Man on Earth

After a female aviator named Gertie the Gangster (Grace Cunard) discovers Elmer, her find causes havoc as the goofy, dimwitted hermit becomes the grand prize of the land, sought after by every woman (including those who would fight to be on top).

Elmer Smith (Earle Foxe) gets a medical checkup from Dr. Prodwell (Clarissa Selwynne) in a scene from 1924's The Last Man on Earth

With an eye toward making a hefty profit off something more valuable than gold, Gertie sells Elmer to the Federal government for a whopping $10 million. The female politicians running the nation wisely choose to let Elmer's fate be decided by a boxing match between two leading contenders (to be held on the floor of the United States Senate).

The boxing scene from 1924's The Last Man on Earth

In his program essay, Kyle Westphal writes:

“Adapted from a short story by John D. Swain that appeared in the November 1923 issue of Munsey’s Magazine, The Last Man on Earth reads like a science-fiction goof taken a step too far, with the narrative often set aside to ruminate on the surprising dividends and unexpected consequences of a society without men. The outlandish setup (a planet without men, victims of the deadly “masculinitis” epidemic) remains more than enough. Among the effects of masculinitis: the real estate market evaporates and the surviving women have their choice of the poshest mansions. Prohibition remains on the books out of inertia, though alcohol abuse has plummeted in the absence of men. Church attendance crumbles despite a new class of ‘frenzied female evangelists’ for ‘a manless religion was doomed to atrophy.’ Football ceases to be played and literature loses its luster.”

Earle Foxe is the unlikely star of 1924's The Last Man on Earth

Photo by: Allen Sawyer

With live musical accompaniment by Philip Carli, the sense of humor driving The Last Man on Earth is captured by the above intertitle. Joining in the fun were Gladys Tennyson as the aforementioned Frisco Kate, Clarissa Selwynne as the appropriately named Dr. Prodwell, and Derelys Perdue as the adult version of Elmer's childhood crush, Hattie.