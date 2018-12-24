We Want To Hear From TSA Staff Working Without Pay During The Shutdown

The government shutdown has forced Transportation Security Administration employees to work without pay during one of the busiest travel times of the year, as they are considered an essential service that must remain on the job while other federal workers are furloughed.

The partial shutdown, which began on Saturday, could last into the new year and has left hundreds of thousands of federal workers without their paychecks. Lawmakers and the White House have failed to negotiate a settlement over President Donald Trump’s demand for $5 billion to fund a border wall with Mexico.

But despite being some of the people most directly affected by the shutdown, several TSA employees told HuffPost on Monday they aren’t allowed to talk to the press about how they feel about their uncompensated labor.

It is not clear whether the TSA has issued an official directive to its employees barring them from talking to the media. Representatives from the Transportation Security Administration and the American Federation of Government Employees union did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

If you’re a TSA worker who is on the job during the shutdown without pay, HuffPost would like to hear from you about the effects it is having on your life. HuffPost can also keep your identity anonymous, if you fear repercussions at your job.