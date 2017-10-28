Tsipras in Washington... like Nixon in China?

When he stepped into the White House for a meeting with the U.S. President last week, Alexis Tsipras, the leftist Prime Minister of Greece, appeared to be a changed man. Long past were the days when he was the Eurozone’s problem child, threatening to bring down the house if Greece didn’t get better bailout terms from its creditors. His anti-American days as opposition leader were even longer gone: the Greek Prime Minister asserted that U.S.-Greece relations are at the best state they've been since WWII.

Despite securing the support of the Greek people in a 2015 referendum that opposed the terms of the Greek bailout, when he was faced with the prospect of expulsion from the Euro Mr. Tsipras capitulated and accepted yet another Greek austerity program – his kolotoumpa (Greek for “somersault”) has since become an international term. Last week in Washington, he came across as a mainstream leader who portrayed his country as a pillar of stability in a troubled region. He welcomed the upgrade of military operations in a strategic U.S. naval base located in Crete and invited American investment to Greece.

When confronted by a journalist with a statement he had made a year ago about the prospect of a Trump presidency, namely that he hoped “we will not face this evil,” the Greek Prime Minister admitted to have reconsidered. "Meeting him, I realized that the President's way... may sometimes seem evil, but it is for a good cause," he said. As Mr. Tsipras indicated, the two leaders may come from very different backgrounds, but their cooperation is a strategic choice - one that advances the interests of both in the troubled Eastern Mediterranean.

“Who is Alexis Tsipras today?” asked David Wessel, the moderator of the Greek PM's talk at Brookings Institution. “I am a leftist, progressive politician, but I am also a realist,” Mr. Tsipras replied. It was realism that brought him to the White House, as the Greek government is trying to prove that it has turned the page with enough credibility to attract investment and emerge next August, after 8 years of international bailouts, with a “clean exit” to the markets.

If power has changed Mr. Tsipras, U.S. policy towards Greece hasn’t changed despite a change of power. The U.S. followed closely the Greek debt crisis, opting to support the country in the hope of avoiding another source of instability in a volatile region. The Obama administration made the case for keeping Greece stable for geopolitical reasons, and President Trump has decided to continue this policy, even as he also focuses on what to get in return.

At the White House meeting, the U.S. President highlighted the discussions to upgrade the Greek fleet of F-16 military jets. He publicly estimated the value of the transaction at $2.4 bn and said that it would create thousands of American jobs. However, the State Department expects that offsets will be offered to Greece, and Mr. Tsipras hopes to reduce the actual cost to $1.3 bn. To be sure, Mr. Trump also expressed his confidence in the opportunities for U.S. companies to do business in Greece. Greece needs to attract foreign investors for a sustainable recovery, and the U.S. is particularly interested in energy projects to diversify Europe's energy reliance to Russia.

To the Greek government’s delight, the U.S. president also supported "a responsible debt relief" for Greece. On that issue, the U.S. government is on the same page with the IMF, which is pushing for further debt restructuring to make the Greek debt sustainable. Mr. Tsipras is counting on debt relief as a symbolic win after years of austerity and wants to have this discussion with Greece’s hesitant European creditors early next year.

If anything, the visit confirmed that stability in Greece is important for U.S. interests in the region. The heightened geopolitical emphasis on Greece comes to fill the vacuum created by an increasingly unpredictable Turkey. As the U.S. is looking for possible alternatives to its Incirlik base in Turkey, the U.S. naval base in Crete’s Souda Bay has acquired greater strategic importance. Tsipras said last week that the base in Souda Bay “can and must be upgraded.” It was the clearest indication yet that this project is going forward.