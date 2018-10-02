Fox News host Tucker Carlson attacked Democrats on Monday for questioning the scope of the FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. He said Democrats “aren’t looking for justice,” but instead are fomenting a new era of racism.

On “Tucker Carlson Tonight” the commentator claimed that only Senate Republicans believe Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation proceedings “have anything to do with sexual abuse,” and that Democrats have a different agenda.

“It’s not about Brett Kavanaugh at this point,” Carlson said. “It’s about punishing everybody who looks like Brett Kavanaugh.”

The New York Times reported on Monday that Democrats were concerned that White House-imposed limitations on the FBI probe could turn it into a “farce.” The White House requested interviews with just four witnesses ― two high school friends of Kavanaugh; a friend of Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford; and another of the judge’s accusers, Deborah Ramirez, according to the paper.

This came about after Republicans reluctantly agreed to a weeklong FBI investigation following tense testimony from Kavanaugh and Blasey at a hearing last week. Following the outcry from Democrats, and some moderate Republicans, President Donald Trump on Monday reversed the restrictions on the probe and said he wanted a “very comprehensive” investigation.