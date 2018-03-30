Tucker Carlson Invited Fabio On His Show, And Things Got Very Weird

Twitter lit up over model Fabio Lanzoni’s appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Thursday.
Carlson ostensibly invited Lanzoni, famous for gracing the covers of romance novels in the ’80s and ’90s, to talk about California’s economy and homelessness.
But the interview soon took a bizarre turn, as Lanzoni began ranting the Golden State now looked like “the Wild, Wild West” and was worse than a Third-World country 30 years ago.
The state’s leaders, he claimed, were “acting like criminals.”
Lanzoni likened the public library in downtown Los Angeles to “Sodom and Gomorrah,” the infamously immoral biblical cities.
“It’s like sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll,” he told a visibly stunned Carlson.
Unsurprisingly, the chat caught the attention of people on Twitter, who were quick to poke fun at both the host and his guest.