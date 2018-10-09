Tucker Carlson Recites John Mayer Lyrics In Toxic Masculinity Rant

Fox News host Tucker Carlson recited lyrics from John Mayer’s “Your Body Is A Wonderland” during a segment Monday night about toxic masculinity.

The commentator was responding to Mayer’s comments during a recent performance that “we won’t have the life that we all deserve” until men ditch the “bullshit alpha male contract” and learn they “do not possess the universal ability to have any woman.”

Carlson, referring to toxic masculinity as a “made-up dumb feminist term” and the product of a “bunch of ludicrous low-IQ academics making it up as they go along,” questioned whether Mayer’s comments were merely a “pre-emptive strike against further accusations” that would name the singer-songwriter.

“There is more evidence he’s hurt women than there is for Brett Kavanaugh, that doesn’t mean his rant was surprising. Harvey Weinstein, you’ll remember, was a big defender of women too. Do we sense a theme here?” Carlson said.

Two women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault and a third alleged he was present during a gang rape. Mayer in the past has made idiotic sex-related comments, but doesn’t appear to have ever been accused of sexual misconduct.

Carlson went on to question his guest, political commentator Anushay Hossain, whether lines of Mayer’s song “Your Body Is A Wonderland” constituted toxic masculinity.

“In it he’s got this line ‘one pair of candy lips and your bubblegum tongue’ I could go on, but I’m just wondering, is that an example of toxic masculinity right there?” he asked.

Tucker has demonstrated perfectly what toxic masculinity is in this very clip. A man who is not so inclined is willing to hear out what another is saying, shows respect by not interrupting every few seconds and doesn’t mock their opinions or statements of fact. He can’t stand it. — MsPaulineH (@Neouist) October 9, 2018

“Toxic masculinity isn’t about saying ‘Your Body Is A Wonderland.’ It’s actually about men being violent towards women,” Hossain replied. “That song was written for his girlfriend at the time.”

Hossain continued: “What’s so controversial about what John Mayer said? What’s so controversial about that he’s saying don’t feel entitled to women and this is coming on the heels of an intense time in this country.”