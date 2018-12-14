Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Thursday stepped up his anti-immigration rants, suggesting an “endless chain of migrant caravans” makes America “dirtier.”

The “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host, in one of his regular rallying cries against immigration, called out “previous leaders” who “demand that you shut up and accept” immigrants.

“We have a moral obligation to admit the world’s poor, they tell us, even if it makes our own country poorer, and dirtier, and more divided,” Carlson said on his show.

“Immigration is a form of atonement,” he added. “Previous leaders of our country committed sins ― we must pay for those sins by welcoming an endless chain of migrant caravans. That’s the argument they make.”

Carlson last week ranted about immigrants replacing Americans, and called out President Donald Trump in a magazine interview for failing to keep promises to voters ― including construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.