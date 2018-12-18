Fox News' Tucker Carlson Doubles Down On His Racist Immigration Rhetoric

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has refused to walk back his claim that immigration makes the U.S. “poorer and dirtier,” which has caused several companies to pull ads from his show.

The “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host on Monday doubled down on his racist rhetoric from last week about the migrant caravan in Mexico as he told viewers: “It’s true.”

“The left says we have a moral obligation to admit the world’s poor. Even if it makes our own country more like Tijuana is now, which is to say poorer and dirtier and more divided,” Carlson said.

“That’s what we said. It’s true, ask Genaro Lopez. Thanks to the efforts of the American left, he and his city are living with the consequences. But precisely because it is so obviously true, saying it out loud is a threat,” he added.

We spend a lot of time talking about the threat to free speech. It’s not an academic question. If they can force you to shut up, they will. Here's their latest attempt. (PART 1) pic.twitter.com/qckMRqFZVj — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 18, 2018

Carlson also railed against the businesses ― including jobs website Indeed and life insurers Pacific Life ― who in recent days have yanked their sponsorship of his show.