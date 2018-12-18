Fox News' Tucker Carlson Doubles Down On His Racist Immigration Rhetoric

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has refused to walk back his claim that immigration makes the U.S. “poorer and dirtier,” which has caused several companies to pull ads from his show.
The “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host on Monday doubled down on his racist rhetoric from last week about the migrant caravan in Mexico as he told viewers: “It’s true.”
“The left says we have a moral obligation to admit the world’s poor. Even if it makes our own country more like Tijuana is now, which is to say poorer and dirtier and more divided,” Carlson said.
“That’s what we said. It’s true, ask Genaro Lopez. Thanks to the efforts of the American left, he and his city are living with the consequences. But precisely because it is so obviously true, saying it out loud is a threat,” he added.
Carlson also railed against the businesses ― including jobs website Indeed and life insurers Pacific Life ― who in recent days have yanked their sponsorship of his show.
“Those who won’t shut up get silenced. The enforcers scream ‘Racist!’ on Twitter until everybody gets intimidated and changes the subject to the Russia investigation or some other distraction. It’s a tactic, a well-worn one. Nobody thinks it’s real. And it won’t work with this show. We’re not intimidated. We plan to try to say what’s true until the last day.”