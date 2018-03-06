For Women’s History Month, Tucker Carlson Is Airing A Series On The ‘Crisis’ Facing Men

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has announced a special series that will air on his show every Wednesday through the month of March. The “Men in America” series will focus on what Carlson described as a “crisis” facing American men.

As watchful Twitter users noted, March is Women’s History Month in the U.S. — a month meant to commemorate and celebrate the role of women in American history.

Carlson promoted the series on his show Tuesday and explained the rationale.

“We hear a lot about female empowerment in this country, and, of course, we’re totally for that — we’re for empowering all Americans. But for some reason, you almost never hear anything about how men are doing in America,” Carlson began.

After taking a “close look at the numbers,” Carlson said his team was so “stunned by the scope of the crisis” that they decided to devote the month of March to covering this “largely ignored disaster.”

“It is a disaster,” he stressed. “It affects every person in America.”