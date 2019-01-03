Tucker Carlson Blames Higher-Earning Women For 'Men In Decline'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday lamented about what his show’s chyron described as “men in decline.” During one segment, he claimed there was “more drug and alcohol abuse” and “higher incarceration rates” in areas where women earn more money than their male counterparts.

Carlson — whose show lost sponsors in December after he said immigrants make America “dirtier” ― proclaimed “all that remained in many places” following the decline of “manufacturing and male-dominated” industry were the schools and hospitals that “traditionally” employ women, which meant that “in many areas, women suddenly made more than men.”

But rather than applaud it as “a victory for feminism,” Carlson asked viewers to “consider some of the effects.” He then cited unnamed studies that claimed women “generally don’t want to marry” men who earn less than them.

“Over big populations this causes a drop in marriage, a spike in out-of-wedlock births and all the familiar disasters that inevitably follow. More drug and alcohol abuse, higher incarceration rates, fewer families formed in the next generation,” he added in the clip shared online by Media Matters:

