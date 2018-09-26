Tucker Carlson Criticizes Rape Victims Who Don't Report: 'You're Part Of The Problem'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has slammed sexual assault survivors who don’t report their abusers, labeling them as “part of the problem” for not fulfilling their “obligation to tell us.”

It’s the second time in as many weeks that Carlson has blamed victims of abuse for failing to protect “the other 320 million people who live here” while discussing the allegations leveled by research psychologist Christine Blasey Ford against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The professor at Palo Alto University in California, who goes by Christine Blasey professionally, has said that she feared Kavanaugh “might inadvertently kill” her as he held her down and groped her while they were high school students in the 1980s.

“Sex offenders tend to commit serial sex crimes. Doesn’t she have an obligation to tell someone? To stop him from doing that if he is, in fact, a sex criminal?” Carlson asked radio host Ethan Bearman. “Where’s her obligation here? What about the rest of us?”

He continued: “And I know it’s hard, but why don’t we have a right to know? If there’s a rapist on the loose, if you don’t tell anybody … if Bernie Madoff rips you off and you don’t tell his other investors … you’re part of the problem, are you not?”

Earlier this week a second woman came forward with an allegation of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh, claiming that he exposed himself to her and thrust his penis in her face during a party when they were university students.