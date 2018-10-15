Tucker Carlson Says People Keep Ruining His Dinner By Tossing F-Bombs At Him

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said he can’t eat in most Washington, D.C., restaurants anymore because people keep yelling insults at him.

“I don’t feel threatened, but having someone scream ‘Fuck you!’ at a restaurant, it just wrecks your meal,” he said on a National Review podcast.

Carlson said there’s only one restaurant he goes to now where “nobody hassles me.”

He didn’t name it, but The Hollywood Reporter said Carlson is a regular at The Palm steakhouse.

“I’m not a restaurant guy anymore,” he added. “It’s sad.”