Tucker Carlson Accidentally Delivers 2018's Greatest Self-Own

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s latest attempt to slam the media may have backfired.

After playing a pair of CNN clips about the heavily redacted court filing by special counsel Robert Mueller, Carlson made an ironic observation for a TV host.

“It’s almost like the dumber you are, the more time you spend on television,” he said. “There’s got to be a formula.”

Carlson, it should be noted, has steadily increased his on-air presence on the network. In recent years he has gone from a contributor to a weekend co-host of “Fox & Friends” to hosting his own hourlong nightly show.