12/06/2018 12:00 am ET

Tucker Carlson Accidentally Delivers 2018's Greatest Self-Own

Fox News host's latest attack on CNN is a little awkward.
By Ed Mazza

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s latest attempt to slam the media may have backfired. 

After playing a pair of CNN clips about the heavily redacted court filing by special counsel Robert Mueller, Carlson made an ironic observation for a TV host.

“It’s almost like the dumber you are, the more time you spend on television,” he said. “There’s got to be a formula.” 

Carlson, it should be noted, has steadily increased his on-air presence on the network. In recent years he has gone from a contributor to a weekend co-host of “Fox & Friends” to hosting his own hourlong nightly show.

He’s also had gigs on both CNN and MSNBC in a TV career that spans nearly two decades. 

