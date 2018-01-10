Tucker Carlson Turns On Trump: 'What Was The Point Of Running For President?'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been a staunch defender of President Donald Trump, but that may have changed on Tuesday.
Carlson called it a “weird scene” when Trump met with lawmakers of both parties and indicated he’d sign just about any deal they make on immigration.
“I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, gee, I want this or I want that,’” Trump said. “I’ll be signing it, because I have a lot of confidence in the people in this room that you’re going to come up with something really good.”
Trump also indicated a willingness to protect young undocumented immigrants, known as the Dreamers.
Carlson said that’s a “completely different Donald Trump” from the one that talked tough on immigration on the campaign trail.
Carlson said:
“Congress is full of people from both parties who believe that the point of our immigration policy is to provide cheap labor to their donors and to atone for America’s imaginary sins against the world.
They couldn’t care less about immigration’s effect on you or your family. Yet these are the same people the president now says he trusts to write the immigration bill, the one he will sign no matter what it says. So what was the point of running for president?”
Carlson also noted that Trump boasts about his negotiating skills.
“He clearly has skills as a negotiator,” Carlson said. “Where where they today?”
The Fox News host also said Democrats are trying to “import more Democratic voters.”
“Once they retake the Congress and the presidency ― and if Trump betrays his base on immigration, that’ll definitely happen ― it is over,” Carlson said. “Say goodbye to borders. They are done.”
