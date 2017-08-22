Tuesday's Morning Email: A Look At Trump's Vague New Afghanistan Strategy

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
TRUMP ANNOUNCES VAGUE NEW AFGHANISTAN STRATEGY THAT LIKELY INVOLVES TROOP INCREASE The president said in a primetime televised address that he will no longer disclose how many troops will be deployed, but he opened the door to more deployments in America’s longest war. Here’s how this about-face for Donald Trump stacks up compared to his promises about building a wall and tearing up the Iran nuclear deal. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Shar
SO EVERYONE FREAKED OUT ABOUT THE ECLIPSE From your favorite celebrities to the president, eclipse fever abounded. Check out some of the incredible photos from the event that stopped productivity for a solid few hours across the country. Fox News host Shepard Smith went wild for eclipse coverage, and his colleague Tucker Carlson delivered this gem of a line, saying Trump looking at the eclipse without glasses was “Perhaps the most impressive thing any president has ever done.” [HuffPost]
U.S. NAVY CONTINUES SEARCHING FOR 10 MISSING SAILORS When the USS John S. McCain and the tanker Alnic MC collided, compartments that included a crew sleeping area were flooded and sealed. [Reuters]
AT LEAST 33 PEOPLE INJURED IN TRAIN COLLISION IN PENNSYLVANIA After a high-speed train crashed into an empty train that was parked in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. [HuffPost]
THE SECRET SERVICE CAN’T AFFORD TO PAY ITS AGENTS WITH THE LEVEL OF TRUMP TRAVEL Without a fix, at least 1,100 agents wouldn’t be eligible for overtime that they will be expected to work for the rest of this year. [HuffPost]
‘CAN NORTH KOREA ACTUALLY HIT THE U.S. WITH A NUCLEAR WEAPON?’ Breaking down the technology the country would need to successfully follow through on its threats. [NYT]
POLICE SHOT AND KILLED MAIN BARCELONA TERROR SUSPECT Younes Abouyaaqoub allegedly drove the van that killed at least 13 people in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas boulevard attack last week. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
‘THE MAKING OF DYLANN ROOF’ This GQ reporter spent months in South Carolina trying to answer what could have possibly motivated someone to murder eight black parishioners and their pastor. [GQ]
THE LENGTHS A MAN WILL GO FOR HIS MAGNETS “Shihan Qu says his powerful magnet balls inspire a sense of ‘childhood wonder’ in adults. But the feds say they’re too dangerous to be on the market.” [HuffPost]
THE ONLY THING COMPETING WITH THE ECLIPSE FOR ATTENTION MONDAY Was more cryptic messages from Taylor Swift. Could this be the album fulfilling all our wildest dreams? [HuffPost]
BIG BEN ISN’T GOING TO CHIME FOR FOUR YEARS And we’re all down to pour a pint out until London’s finest is back up and running. [HuffPost]
JOHN STAMOS GAVE THE INTERNET A GIFT When he got into his birthday suit for his birthday. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Mitch McConnell is pushing back on the Trump narrative that most news is fake.
-
Steve Bannon has a pet name for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and it’s not a term of endearment.
-
Why critics are worried about a potential Joe Arpaio pardon.
-
The man who shot a judge in Ohio is the father of Ma’Lik Richmond, one of two former Steubenville High School football players convicted of rape.
-
12 Cleveland Browns players knelt in prayer during the national anthem during a preseason game Monday.
-
The rise of the cellphone account hack.
-
Someone made orange ecstasy pills that feature the president’s face.
-
Ellen Pao, the woman who sued a top Silicon Valley firm for sexual harassment and lost, is telling her side of the story.
-
The wife of the Treasury secretary had a bit of an Instagram meltdown.
-
Could this be the long-term cure for peanut allergies?
-
The internet had no time for avocado mac and cheese.
-
We can’t stop watching these Hollywood-inspired recipe videos.
-
Amal Clooney’s casual attire still makes our formal wear look like Netflix and chill attire.
-
Joss Whedon’s ex-wife is accusing her former husband of espousing hypocritical feminist ideals.
-
And if you didn’t watch Bonnie Tyler sing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during the eclipse, you didn’t do the eclipse right.