Tuesday's Morning Email: Feds Secretly Wiretapped Paul Manafort Before And After Election

PAUL MANAFORT WAS REPORTEDLY WIRETAPPED BY THE FEDS “Federal investigators allegedly secretly wiretapped former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort before and after the 2016 election, according to a CNN report Monday. Manafort first came under surveillance after a secret court order authorized it for investigators who were looking into work he did on behalf of a pro-Russia Ukrainian political party, CNN reported.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

SENATORS WHO VOTED AGAINST OBAMACARE REPEAL ARE NOW WAVERING Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she’s still considering the new Graham-Cassidy proposal. [HuffPost]

HURRICANE MARIA SLAMS INTO DOMINICA AS CATEGORY 5 STORM Caribbean islands are bracing for impact as the hurricane ravages Dominica, causing “widespread devastation.” [HuffPost]

HOW SAN DIEGO’S HOMELESSNESS CRISIS HELPED CREATE A DEADLY OUTBREAK Hepatitis A, spread by fecal contamination, has killed 16 people and sickened 421 since November, ravaging the city’s homeless population. And San Diego isn’t the only city with an outbreak. [HuffPost]

SENATE BACKS MASSIVE MILITARY SPENDING INCREASE Setting up a future battle over government spending. [Reuters]

TOYS ‘R’ US FILED FOR BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION Over its $5 billion in long-term debt. Here’s what’ll happen to one of the biggest brick-and-mortar stores out there. [HuffPost]

THE SEAN SPICER APOLOGY TOUR CONTINUES Spicer told The New York Times that he regretted his first move as press secretary of yelling at reporters about the size of the inauguration crowd. Kellyanne Conway had some thoughts on Spicer’s Emmys appearance ― and here’s how in the world that appearance came to be. And April Ryan is not letting Spicer off the hook. [HuffPost]