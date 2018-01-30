Tuesday's Morning Email: House Republicans To Release Their Secret Memo Attacking Russia Probe

TOP STORIES
HOUSE REPUBLICANS VOTE TO RELEASE CLASSIFIED MEMO THEY WROTE ATTACKING RUSSIAN PROBE “President Donald Trump’s Republican allies in Congress advanced their monthslong assault on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election on Monday, voting along partisan lines to release a classified memo slamming officials from the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation who have investigated the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
WHAT TO EXPECT IN TONIGHT’S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS And why it may not be the reset that pundits want. Democratic lawmakers have invited Dreamers and sexual assault victims to the speech. And yes ― the tickets to the event spelled union “Uniom.” [HuffPost]
TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SIGNALS IT WILL NOT BE PURSUING NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA Despite a new law designed to punish Moscow’s alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. Meanwhile, CIA Director Mike Pompeo said he was sure Russia would attempt to interfere with the 2018 elections. [Reuters]
FBI DEPUTY DIRECTOR ANDREW MCCABE IS RESIGNING After months of being under fire from the president. And meet the likely next deputy director. [HuffPost]
AN ESTIMATED 700,000 LGBTQ AMERICANS HAVE GONE THROUGH CONVERSION THERAPY At some point in their lives. [HuffPost]
19 U.S. TRAVELERS TO CUBA HAVE REPORTED SYMPTOMS SIMILAR TO THOSE OF AMERICAN DIPLOMATS Including hearing loss, dizziness, cognitive issues and difficulty sleeping.. [HuffPost]
HUFFPOST OPINION: THE NFL MUST LISTEN TO FOOTBALL MOMS IF IT WANTS TO SURVIVE “A football mother’s concern for her child often falls on deaf ears. We are accused of being overly emotional or, worse, unqualified to discuss football, simply because we are women.” [HuffPost]
THE CLEVELAND INDIANS ARE DITCHING THEIR RACIST CHIEF WAHOO LOGO This only applies to on-field displays. [HuffPost]
BECAUSE THERE IS SOME GOOD IN THIS WORLD Tom Hanks will be playing Mr. Rogers in a biopic. [HuffPost]
‘BLACK PANTHER’ IS ALREADY BEING HAILED AS ONE OF THE BEST MARVEL FILMS YET And don’t even get us started on the soundtrack. [HuffPost]
THIS WOMAN’S REACTION TO SEEING BEYONCE IN REAL LIFE Is all of us. [HuffPost]
Humane Society CEO under scrutiny over sexual harassment claims.
“This extreme sect of vegans thinks your baby will destroy the planet.”
Here’s how the Senate voted on a 20-week abortion ban.
HuffPost Opinion: “Delta should leave blind travelers alone.”
Chris Christie is joining ABC News as a contributor.
No, it was not a good idea for Kim Kardashian to call her cornrows “Bo Derek braids.”
Facebook has vowed to bring more local news to your feeds.
Wendy Williams said she was “sick” of the #MeToo movement.
Kate Winslet hinted that she regretted working for Woody Allen.
These sites and apps will help you figure out what to cue up next on Netflix.
How teddy bears got their adorable name.
Tom Brady ended an interview after the host calls his daughter a “pissant.”
Elon Musk says he’s already sold 10,000 flamethrowers ― because why not.
In other perfect casting news, Jennifer Hudson will be playing Aretha Franklin in a biopic.
Baby boomers are killing the early bird special.
This package thief got a much-needed dose of karma.
Every chicken noodle soup recipe you need for the impending doom of this flu season.
And love this newsletter? Share it with a friend!