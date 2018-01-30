Tuesday's Morning Email: House Republicans To Release Their Secret Memo Attacking Russia Probe

HOUSE REPUBLICANS VOTE TO RELEASE CLASSIFIED MEMO THEY WROTE ATTACKING RUSSIAN PROBE “President Donald Trump’s Republican allies in Congress advanced their monthslong assault on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election on Monday, voting along partisan lines to release a classified memo slamming officials from the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation who have investigated the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

WHAT TO EXPECT IN TONIGHT’S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS And why it may not be the reset that pundits want. Democratic lawmakers have invited Dreamers and sexual assault victims to the speech. And yes ― the tickets to the event spelled union “Uniom.” [HuffPost]

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SIGNALS IT WILL NOT BE PURSUING NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA Despite a new law designed to punish Moscow’s alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. Meanwhile, CIA Director Mike Pompeo said he was sure Russia would attempt to interfere with the 2018 elections. [Reuters]

FBI DEPUTY DIRECTOR ANDREW MCCABE IS RESIGNING After months of being under fire from the president. And meet the likely next deputy director. [HuffPost]

AN ESTIMATED 700,000 LGBTQ AMERICANS HAVE GONE THROUGH CONVERSION THERAPY At some point in their lives. [HuffPost]

19 U.S. TRAVELERS TO CUBA HAVE REPORTED SYMPTOMS SIMILAR TO THOSE OF AMERICAN DIPLOMATS Including hearing loss, dizziness, cognitive issues and difficulty sleeping.. [HuffPost]