Tuesday's Morning Email: House Republicans To Release Their Secret Memo Attacking Russia Probe

And the State of the Union is tonight.

By Lauren Weber
Drew Angerer via Getty Images

HOUSE REPUBLICANS VOTE TO RELEASE CLASSIFIED MEMO THEY WROTE ATTACKING RUSSIAN PROBE “President Donald Trump’s Republican allies in Congress advanced their monthslong assault on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election on Monday, voting along partisan lines to release a classified memo slamming officials from the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation who have investigated the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.”  [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

WHAT TO EXPECT IN TONIGHT’S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS And why it may not be the reset that pundits want. Democratic lawmakers have invited Dreamers and sexual assault victims to the speech. And yes ― the tickets to the event spelled union “Uniom.” [HuffPost]

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SIGNALS IT WILL NOT BE PURSUING NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA Despite a new law designed to punish Moscow’s alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. Meanwhile, CIA Director Mike Pompeo said he was sure Russia would attempt to interfere with the 2018 elections. [Reuters]

FBI DEPUTY DIRECTOR ANDREW MCCABE IS RESIGNING After months of being under fire from the president. And meet the likely next deputy director. [HuffPost]

AN ESTIMATED 700,000 LGBTQ AMERICANS HAVE GONE THROUGH CONVERSION THERAPY At some point in their lives. [HuffPost]

19 U.S. TRAVELERS TO CUBA HAVE REPORTED SYMPTOMS SIMILAR TO THOSE OF AMERICAN DIPLOMATS Including hearing loss, dizziness, cognitive issues and difficulty sleeping.. [HuffPost]

HUFFPOST OPINION: THE NFL MUST LISTEN TO FOOTBALL MOMS IF IT WANTS TO SURVIVE “A football mother’s concern for her child often falls on deaf ears. We are accused of being overly emotional or, worse, unqualified to discuss football, simply because we are women.” [HuffPost]

THE CLEVELAND INDIANS ARE DITCHING THEIR RACIST CHIEF WAHOO LOGO This only applies to on-field displays. [HuffPost]

BECAUSE THERE IS SOME GOOD IN THIS WORLD Tom Hanks will be playing Mr. Rogers in a biopic. [HuffPost]

‘BLACK PANTHER’ IS ALREADY BEING HAILED AS ONE OF THE BEST MARVEL FILMS YET And don’t even get us started on the soundtrack. [HuffPost]

THIS WOMAN’S REACTION TO SEEING BEYONCE IN REAL LIFE Is all of us. [HuffPost]

