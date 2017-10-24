Tuesday's Morning Email: How Betsy DeVos Became The Most Hated Cabinet Secretary

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
HOW BETSY DEVOS BECAME THE MOST HATED CABINET SECRETARY “Lawmakers and activists say they’ve heard more about Betsy DeVos than any other Cabinet secretary ever ― often from people who aren’t usually politically engaged.” [HuffPost] [Tweet |
U.S. TO ‘ALLOW REFUGEES FROM ALL COUNTRIES, BUT WITH NEW RULES’ “The Trump administration will allow refugee admissions to the U.S. to resume for all countries but with new rules meant to better vet applicants, administration officials and others familiar with the planning said.” [WSJ | Paywall]
U.S. CONSIDERING PUNISHMENT OF MYANMAR Over the country’s horrific treatment of its Rohingya Muslim minority. [Reuters]
GOLD STAR FAMILY PROMISED $25,000 BY TRUMP RECEIVES CHECK A week after it became public the president had not fulfilled his promise to send it. [HuffPost]
MEGYN KELLY HITS OUT AT BILL O’REILLY’S CLAIMS THAT NO ONE COMPLAINED ABOUT HIM “This must stop,” Kelly said Monday. “The abuse of women, the shaming of them, the threatening and the retaliation, the silencing them after the fact — it has to stop.” Bill O’Reilly later said that “I truly believe that these people at the New York Times are out to hurt people with whom they disagree” and that he was “mad at God.” [HuffPost]
YOU DECIDE WHETHER YOU SHOULD BE ALARMED That nuclear “alert pads” are being updated. [WaPo]
GOODBYE MEDIA TRAFFIC (AND PROFITABILITY) AS WE KNOW IT Facebook is rolling out a test where it removes publishers’ content from people’s newsfeeds. [ReCode]
WHAT’S BREWING
MAKE SURE TO THROW AWAY THESE PACKAGED VEGETABLES IN YOUR FRIDGE Due to a possible listeria contamination. [HuffPost]
GOOD NEWS, ASTROS FANS Sports Illustrated predicted the team would win the 2017 World Series years ago. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S COMING AND LEAVING NETFLIX NEXT MONTH If you’re dedicated enough, and watch about 11 episodes a day, you could binge all of “How I Met Your Mother” before it leaves. Totally doable. [HuffPost]
NYC MAY ADD TOLLS TO COMBAT DOWNTOWN TRAFFIC London, Singapore, Oslo and Stockholm have similar pricing schemes in effect. [HuffPost]
THIS GUY REPORTEDLY GOT TICKETED FOR SINGING ALONG TO HIS FAVORITE SONG IN THE CAR It’s a miracle we’re not millions of dollars in debt if that’s a crime. Sorry, sometimes you just wanna dance with somebody. [HuffPost]
HOW TO MAKE YOUR HALLOWEEN CANDY HAUL EVEN BETTER Take a look at these wine pairings. You’re so very welcome. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Police fear a serial killer is “terrorizing” Tampa.
-
Sgt. La David Johnson’s widow spoke to “Good Morning America” about the controversial Trump phone call.
-
Former Fox News host Eric Bolling said he’d like Bill O’Reilly to stop discussing the death of his son.
-
A top Russian journalist from Russia’s independent radio station was stabbed in the neck by an assailant who broke into her office to attack her.
-
Authorities found a body they believe to be the missing 3-year-old Texas girl whose father left her outside as punishment.
-
Twitter had some thoughts on that infamous CNN apple banana ad.
-
Yes, that’s a nude cyborg bodysuit on Taylor Swift in the promo for her next music video.
-
Why you’re seeing the hashtag #JusticeForJanet.
-
Photos of people terrified in haunted houses are the best part of Halloween.
-
Matt Damon says he did know that Harvey Weinstein harassed Gwyneth Paltrow.
-
This guy won the Venice marathon after a bunch of runners made a wrong turn.
-
Women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe went after the “old, male and stale” world soccer officials.
-
Yes, James Comey tweeted a picture of himself wearing running shoes in Iowa. That happened.
-
Apparently no sport is safe from doping: Not even the Iditarod.
-
Here’s the sports-news outlet that wants to “wait every local paper out and let them continuously bleed until we are the last ones standing.”
-
Did you miss this “Walking Dead” Easter egg in the season premiere? We did as we were too concerned about Carl.
-
Gabrielle Union and Lena Dunham get real about “passing the mic” to women of color.
-
Say goodbye to the New York City MetroCard.
-
Pro tip: An all-male panel on female empowerment is not a good idea.
-
Are you reading this email on your phone while crossing the street? That’s illegal now in Honolulu.
-
Think about why folks find an orange Trump hat he’s selling for Halloween amusing.
-
And the president is not going to like The New Yorker’s latest cover.
CONVERSATIONS