Tuesday's Morning Email: Inside Alabama's Wild Championship Comeback

TALK ABOUT A COMEBACK After pulling his starting quarterback in the second half, legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban brought home his fifth national championship in nine years with a 13-point comeback and win in overtime ― even after that unbelievable missed field goal to end regulation. The true freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa walks away a hero, and that Alabama kicker is thanking his lucky stars he wasn’t run out of the state if they had lost in overtime. And a photographer got absolutely flattened following the final touchdown pass. [Reuters] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
TALKS ARE REPORTEDLY UNDERWAY FOR A TRUMP-MUELLER INTERVIEW IN THE RUSSIA PROBE Oh to be a fly on that wall. [NBC]
IVANKA TRUMP WAS APPARENTLY A FAN OF OPRAH’S SPEECH And a lot of people were confused. Sean Spicer dismissed the 2020 rumors over Oprah’s “inexperience.” And HuffPost’s Ashley Feinberg breaks down why the Oprah 2020 movement is a “bad liberal revenge fantasy.” [HuffPost]
NATURAL DISASTERS COST THE U.S. OVER $306 BILLION LAST YEAR The deadly weather events killed 362 people ― and are climate-related. [HuffPost]
‘SESSIONS’ DOJ CHARGED A WHITE SUPREMACIST WITH TERRORISM’ ”They just didn’t tell anyone.” [HuffPost]
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ENDS PROTECTIONS FOR ABOUT 200,000 EL SALVADORANS Individuals “will have to leave by September 2019 or face deportation, if they don’t find another way to gain legal status.” [HuffPost]
AND WHAT EXACTLY IS THE PRESIDENT DOING DURING THIS MYSTERIOUS ‘EXECUTIVE TIME?’ People have some theories. [HuffPost]
MEET THE FIRST OPENLY GAY MAN TO COMPETE FOR THE U.S. IN THE WINTER OLYMPICS Figure skater Adam Rippon, 28, said he was “really grateful” to have been chosen for the team. [HuffPost]
DOGS HAVE BEEN LEFT TO DIE IN THE COLD Here’s how to keep them safe. [HuffPost]
ONE OF AMERICA’S KEY VOTING LAWS Is about to get a major Supreme Court test. [HuffPost]
THESE FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL PICTURES OF PRINCESS CHARLOTTE COULD NOT BE ANY CUTER And they’re even taken by her mom, Kate Middleton. [HuffPost]
WE HAVE THE ANSWER TO THE QUESTION YOU HAVE OBVIOUSLY BEEN ASKING YOURSELF What is a unicorn root, and should you be moisturizing with it? [HuffPost]
CONGRATS TO GWYNETH PALTROW AND BRAD FALCHUCK On their engagement! Bring on the absurd wedding-centric Goop products. [HuffPost]
Folks were curious why the president did not sing all the words of the national anthem at the national championship last night, which Travis Waldron has said was his “safe space.”
Trump signed an executive order to push for the expansion of high-speed internet to rural areas.
North Korea will send a delegation to the winter Olympics.
Bella Thorne has opened up about being sexually abused throughout her childhood.
Rose McGowan blasted the ‘Hollywood fakery’ of the Golden Globes fashion blackout, while the internet went after Gary Oldman for his past abuse allegations.
Moments after midnight, same sex couples married in Australia.
Another top GOP congressman announced he won’t seek re-election this year.
Roseanne is a Trump voter in the revival.
Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff have called it quits after five years together.
“No Trousers Day” in London looks quite chilly.
Mitt Romney was reportedly treated for prostate cancer this summer.
Dennis Kucinich is throwing his hat in the ring for Ohio governor.
‘America’s Next Top Model’s’ first plus-size winner talks body positivity, 10 years later.
If they’re reviving “The Office,” they haven’t told Pam yet.
We could look at this meme of Hugh Jackman’s shocked face following his Golden Globes loss to James Franco all day long.
Why you’re not going to see the price of your grocery store’s rotisserie chickens increase any time soon.
Alan Cumming will play the first openly gay lead in a network TV drama for CBS debuting in March.
As dog people, we don’t know how to feel about the “newlyweds with cats” photo genre.
And since you’re already decluttering your closet ― or telling yourself you should ― here are a bunch of ways to sell your clothes online.
