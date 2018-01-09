Tuesday's Morning Email: Inside Alabama's Wild Championship Comeback

TALK ABOUT A COMEBACK After pulling his starting quarterback in the second half, legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban brought home his fifth national championship in nine years with a 13-point comeback and win in overtime ― even after that unbelievable missed field goal to end regulation. The true freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa walks away a hero, and that Alabama kicker is thanking his lucky stars he wasn’t run out of the state if they had lost in overtime. And a photographer got absolutely flattened following the final touchdown pass. [Reuters] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

TALKS ARE REPORTEDLY UNDERWAY FOR A TRUMP-MUELLER INTERVIEW IN THE RUSSIA PROBE Oh to be a fly on that wall. [NBC]

IVANKA TRUMP WAS APPARENTLY A FAN OF OPRAH’S SPEECH And a lot of people were confused. Sean Spicer dismissed the 2020 rumors over Oprah’s “inexperience.” And HuffPost’s Ashley Feinberg breaks down why the Oprah 2020 movement is a “bad liberal revenge fantasy.” [HuffPost]

NATURAL DISASTERS COST THE U.S. OVER $306 BILLION LAST YEAR The deadly weather events killed 362 people ― and are climate-related. [HuffPost]

‘SESSIONS’ DOJ CHARGED A WHITE SUPREMACIST WITH TERRORISM’ ”They just didn’t tell anyone.” [HuffPost]

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ENDS PROTECTIONS FOR ABOUT 200,000 EL SALVADORANS Individuals “will have to leave by September 2019 or face deportation, if they don’t find another way to gain legal status.” [HuffPost]

AND WHAT EXACTLY IS THE PRESIDENT DOING DURING THIS MYSTERIOUS ‘EXECUTIVE TIME?’ People have some theories. [HuffPost]