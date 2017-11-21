Tuesday's Morning Email: One Of The Longest-serving Congressmen Reportedly Settled Complaint Over Unwanted Advances

ONE OF THE LONGEST-SERVING CONGRESSMEN REPORTEDLY SETTLED COMPLAINT CONCERNING UNWANTED ADVANCES “Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) allegedly settled a wrongful dismissal complaint in 2015 after being accused of firing a female staffer who rejected his sexual advances, BuzzFeed News reported Monday night.” This is what happenswhen you file a sexual harassment complaint on Capitol Hill. Previously, lawmakers accused of sexual misconduct rarely resigned. Here’s why that changed. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

LEGENDARY JOURNALIST CHARLIE ROSE HAS BEEN ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY HARASSING, GROPING WOMEN And making advances on women who worked on his show. PBS, CBS and Bloomberg have all suspended Rose. [HuffPost]

THE NEW YORK TIMES SUSPENDS STAR REPORTER GLENN THRUSH OVER SEXUAL MISCONDUCT REPORT An explosive Vox report detailed an alleged history of Thrush acting inappropriately with younger journalists. [HuffPost]

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SUES TO BLOCK AT&T AND TIME WARNER MEGA-MERGER Arguing it would create one of the largest media monopolies of all time. [HuffPost]

SEVEN NUMBERS THAT EXPLAIN HOW MUCH PUERTO RICO IS STILL SUFFERING Two months since Hurricane Maria. [HuffPost]

ANGELA MERKEL’S FOURTH TERM IS IN DOUBT Efforts to form a coalition in Germany have failed over the discussion of immigration. [Reuters]

THE NUMBER OF SEVERE EARTHQUAKES COULD TRIPLE NEXT YEAR Due to the world turning more slowly. [HuffPost]

LAVAR BALL SAID HE’D RATHER THANK CHINA’S PRESIDENT THAN TRUMP In the 2017 feud that sums up everything wrong with 2017. Fox News host Neil Cavuto went after Trump’s weekend tweets about Ball, saying “You are the president of the United States, why don’t you act like it?” And Seth Meyers took it a step further, saying: “This isn’t Marco Rubio trying to win at Donald Trump’s game. Donald Trump’s game is LaVar Ball’s game.” [HuffPost]