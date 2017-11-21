Tuesday's Morning Email: One Of The Longest-serving Congressmen Reportedly Settled Complaint Over Unwanted Advances

TOP STORIES
ONE OF THE LONGEST-SERVING CONGRESSMEN REPORTEDLY SETTLED COMPLAINT CONCERNING UNWANTED ADVANCES “Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) allegedly settled a wrongful dismissal complaint in 2015 after being accused of firing a female staffer who rejected his sexual advances, BuzzFeed News reported Monday night.” This is what happenswhen you file a sexual harassment complaint on Capitol Hill. Previously, lawmakers accused of sexual misconduct rarely resigned. Here’s why that changed. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
LEGENDARY JOURNALIST CHARLIE ROSE HAS BEEN ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY HARASSING, GROPING WOMEN And making advances on women who worked on his show. PBS, CBS and Bloomberg have all suspended Rose. [HuffPost]
THE NEW YORK TIMES SUSPENDS STAR REPORTER GLENN THRUSH OVER SEXUAL MISCONDUCT REPORT An explosive Vox report detailed an alleged history of Thrush acting inappropriately with younger journalists. [HuffPost]
JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SUES TO BLOCK AT&T AND TIME WARNER MEGA-MERGER Arguing it would create one of the largest media monopolies of all time. [HuffPost]
SEVEN NUMBERS THAT EXPLAIN HOW MUCH PUERTO RICO IS STILL SUFFERING Two months since Hurricane Maria. [HuffPost]
ANGELA MERKEL’S FOURTH TERM IS IN DOUBT Efforts to form a coalition in Germany have failed over the discussion of immigration. [Reuters]
THE NUMBER OF SEVERE EARTHQUAKES COULD TRIPLE NEXT YEAR Due to the world turning more slowly. [HuffPost]
LAVAR BALL SAID HE’D RATHER THANK CHINA’S PRESIDENT THAN TRUMP In the 2017 feud that sums up everything wrong with 2017. Fox News host Neil Cavuto went after Trump’s weekend tweets about Ball, saying “You are the president of the United States, why don’t you act like it?” And Seth Meyers took it a step further, saying: “This isn’t Marco Rubio trying to win at Donald Trump’s game. Donald Trump’s game is LaVar Ball’s game.” [HuffPost]
PUTIN THROWS HIS MIGHT BEHIND FIGHTING THE WORLD’S TOP INFECTIOUS KILLER Why Russia is stepping into the global health sphere in the fight against tuberculosis, by yours truly. [HuffPost]
THE FAA CAN’T STOP PEOPLE FROM THROWING LIVE TURKEYS OUT OF PLANES Yeah, we love that headline too. [HuffPost]
HERE ARE 17 THANKSGIVING CONVERSATION TOPICS THAT ARE NOT POLITICS You’re welcome. [HuffPost]
AS AN OLDEST CHILD, THIS ARTICLE ABOUT HOW MIDDLE CHILDREN ARE THE BEST SEEMS A BIT LIKE ‘FAKE NEWS’ But here you go anyway ― consider this an early Christmas present, Ann and T. [HuffPost]
OBAMA WISHING JOE BIDEN HAPPY BIRTHDAY Is everything you’d hope it’d be. [HuffPost]
WE’D ADVISE GRABBING SOME TISSUES For this emotional video of parents thanking nurses working the NICU for caring for their babies. [HuffPost]
AS A FRIENDLY REMINDER Here are our top 10 tips on how to be good houseguest this holiday season. [HuffPost]
