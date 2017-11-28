Tuesday's Morning Email: The Battle For The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Continues

THE BATTLE FOR THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU CONTINUES While Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump’s pick to run the CFPB, installed a hiring freeze, the dueling acting director Leandra English told reporters that “Mulvaney has no authority” at the agency. Attorneys for both sides squared off in court yesterday. [Reuters] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

ANOTHER ATTEMPT TO DISCREDIT THE WASHINGTON POST’S ROY MOORE REPORTING Has backfired after reporters uncovered a sting attempt by Project Veritas to get the Post to publish a false victim account. [HuffPost]

TURNS OUT WELLS FARGO HAS BEEN OVERCHARGING FOREIGN TRANSACTION FEES The news comes just over a year after the bank was fined over “widespread illegal practices” of opening accounts without customer knowledge. [HuffPost]

ACCESS HOLLYWOOD REFUTES TRUMP: ‘THE TAPE IS VERY REAL’ ”‘Access Hollywood’ hosts are incredulous that President Donald Trump reportedly raised questions recently about the authenticity of his videotaped boast about grabbing women’s genitals.” [HuffPost]

TRUMP UNDER FIRE FOR USING ‘POCAHONTAS’ SLUR DIRECTED AT ELIZABETH WARREN At a Navajo event. [HuffPost]

WHERE CONGRESS STANDS ON TAX CUTS Matt Fuller reports Senate Republicans are looking to make a deal. [HuffPost]

ACTRESS ACCUSES WEINSTEIN BROTHERS OF SEX TRAFFICKING In a new lawsuit. And Jeremy Piven’s new CBS show has been canceled after 13 episodes in light of the sexual assault allegations against him. [HuffPost]