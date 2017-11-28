Tuesday's Morning Email: The Battle For The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Continues

TOP STORIES
THE BATTLE FOR THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU CONTINUES While Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump’s pick to run the CFPB, installed a hiring freeze, the dueling acting director Leandra English told reporters that “Mulvaney has no authority” at the agency. Attorneys for both sides squared off in court yesterday. [Reuters] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
ANOTHER ATTEMPT TO DISCREDIT THE WASHINGTON POST’S ROY MOORE REPORTING Has backfired after reporters uncovered a sting attempt by Project Veritas to get the Post to publish a false victim account. [HuffPost]
TURNS OUT WELLS FARGO HAS BEEN OVERCHARGING FOREIGN TRANSACTION FEES The news comes just over a year after the bank was fined over “widespread illegal practices” of opening accounts without customer knowledge. [HuffPost]
ACCESS HOLLYWOOD REFUTES TRUMP: ‘THE TAPE IS VERY REAL’ ”‘Access Hollywood’ hosts are incredulous that President Donald Trump reportedly raised questions recently about the authenticity of his videotaped boast about grabbing women’s genitals.” [HuffPost]
TRUMP UNDER FIRE FOR USING ‘POCAHONTAS’ SLUR DIRECTED AT ELIZABETH WARREN At a Navajo event. [HuffPost]
WHERE CONGRESS STANDS ON TAX CUTS Matt Fuller reports Senate Republicans are looking to make a deal. [HuffPost]
ACTRESS ACCUSES WEINSTEIN BROTHERS OF SEX TRAFFICKING In a new lawsuit. And Jeremy Piven’s new CBS show has been canceled after 13 episodes in light of the sexual assault allegations against him. [HuffPost]
IF YOU HAVEN’T WATCHED PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE’S ENGAGEMENT VIDEO You should. They could not be any more in love ― and relatable amid it all. We can’t get enough of their first engagement photos, how he proposed, that ring and its connection to Princess Diana, and how Markle is making her mark on the royal family. J.K. Rowling waded in to defend the couple’s union after critics came after Markle for her divorce. And Twitter even has a conspiracy theory that Michelle Obama sparked the romance. [HuffPost]
CONGRATS TO ‘LADY BIRD’ Which has taken the title of best-reviewed movie in Rotten Tomatoes’ history. If that doesn’t bode well for an Oscar run, we don’t know what does. [HuffPost]
PEOPLE ARE A TAD CREEPED OUT By this “Christmas chamber” in the White House decorations. [HuffPost]
THE BRANDS OFFERING AN ALTERNATIVE To fast fashion ― which results in one garbage truck full of textiles being thrown away every second. [HuffPost]
DICTIONARY.COM OFFERS UP A SAD COMMENTARY ON 2017 By making complicit the word of the year. Happy holidays to you too, Dictionary.com. [HuffPost]
