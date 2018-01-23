Tuesday's Morning Email: The Case For Why The End Of The Shutdown Isn't A 'Democratic Cave'

THE GOVERNMENT HAS A FUNDING DEAL ... FOR THREE WEEKS “The Senate reached a deal Monday to fund the government and potentially provide a path forward for a larger immigration agreement. The House passed the deal later on Monday, and President Donald Trump signed the bill that same evening, effectively ending the shutdown.” Many dreamers say they feel betrayed after Democrats “said they wouldn’t vote for government funding without protections for undocumented young people, then did it anyway.” But Matt Fuller argues the case for the “Democratic cave.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

A STRONG EARTHQUAKE HIT THE GULF OF ALASKA The 8.2 magnitude earthquake triggered tsunami warnings for the entire West Coast, and in Hawaii and Alaska. [Reuters]

EVEN BREATHING IS A RISK IN ONE OF ORLANDO’S POOREST NEIGHBORHOODS Take a look at the devastating effects of air pollution in this historically black Florida community. Here’s what air pollution does to your body and how to protect yourself from its dangers. And mayors of the world’s major cities speak out in a HuffPost seriesabout the dangers of such air pollution, which kills millions a year. [HuffPost]

THE HAWAII MISSILE ALERT UPDATE WAS DELAYED BECAUSE THE GOVERNOR COULD NOT REMEMBER HIS SOCIAL MEDIA PASSWORDS You can’t even make this up. [HuffPost]

VERMONT LEGALIZED MARIJUANA ― BUT WITH A CATCH Don’t expect recreational cannabis sales any time soon. [HuffPost]

THE CHRIS CUOMO, KELLYANNE CONWAY FEUDING ESCALATED MONDAY NIGHT With the two fighting over whether Cuomo wore khakis and Conway’s grammar. Yes, this is 2018. [HuffPost]

MONTANA IS THE FIRST STATE TO SET NET NEUTRALITY RULES “We can’t wait for folks in Washington to come to their senses,” Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said. [HuffPost]

GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS’S FIANCE WARNS THE WHITE HOUSE: ‘A LOT TO COME’ She likened her fiance to John Dean, the White House counsel for President Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal who ultimately cooperated with prosecutors. [HuffPost]