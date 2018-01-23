Tuesday's Morning Email: The Case For Why The End Of The Shutdown Isn't A 'Democratic Cave'

TOP STORIES
THE GOVERNMENT HAS A FUNDING DEAL ... FOR THREE WEEKS “The Senate reached a deal Monday to fund the government and potentially provide a path forward for a larger immigration agreement. The House passed the deal later on Monday, and President Donald Trump signed the bill that same evening, effectively ending the shutdown.” Many dreamers say they feel betrayed after Democrats “said they wouldn’t vote for government funding without protections for undocumented young people, then did it anyway.” But Matt Fuller argues the case for the “Democratic cave.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
A STRONG EARTHQUAKE HIT THE GULF OF ALASKA The 8.2 magnitude earthquake triggered tsunami warnings for the entire West Coast, and in Hawaii and Alaska. [Reuters]
EVEN BREATHING IS A RISK IN ONE OF ORLANDO’S POOREST NEIGHBORHOODS Take a look at the devastating effects of air pollution in this historically black Florida community. Here’s what air pollution does to your body and how to protect yourself from its dangers. And mayors of the world’s major cities speak out in a HuffPost seriesabout the dangers of such air pollution, which kills millions a year. [HuffPost]
THE HAWAII MISSILE ALERT UPDATE WAS DELAYED BECAUSE THE GOVERNOR COULD NOT REMEMBER HIS SOCIAL MEDIA PASSWORDS You can’t even make this up. [HuffPost]
VERMONT LEGALIZED MARIJUANA ― BUT WITH A CATCH Don’t expect recreational cannabis sales any time soon. [HuffPost]
THE CHRIS CUOMO, KELLYANNE CONWAY FEUDING ESCALATED MONDAY NIGHT With the two fighting over whether Cuomo wore khakis and Conway’s grammar. Yes, this is 2018. [HuffPost]
MONTANA IS THE FIRST STATE TO SET NET NEUTRALITY RULES “We can’t wait for folks in Washington to come to their senses,” Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said. [HuffPost]
GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS’S FIANCE WARNS THE WHITE HOUSE: ‘A LOT TO COME’ She likened her fiance to John Dean, the White House counsel for President Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal who ultimately cooperated with prosecutors. [HuffPost]
THE WOMAN WHO LIKELY INSPIRED ‘ROSIE THE RIVETER’ HAS DIED “Naomi Parker Fraley was 20 years old when she and her younger sister, Ada, went to work at the Naval Air Station in Alameda, California, following Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor.” [HuffPost]
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS SPEAKS OUT ABOUT HER PAY DISPUTE ON ‘BLACK-ISH’ “I wanted to be compensated in a way that matches my contribution to a show that I love for many reasons, including the opportunity it allows me to reshape what it is to be a fully realized black woman on TV.” [HuffPost]
FACEBOOK GOT REAL ABOUT MAYBE NOT BEING THE GREATEST FOR DEMOCRACY “If you live in an information cocoon, you will believe many things that are false.” [HuffPost]
THIS IS HOW YOU SNAG THOSE RED CARPET LOOKS FOR LESS We’re all about the steal. [HuffPost]
SO MUCH FOR IT BEING A MISTAKE FOR CAMILA CABELLO TO LEAVE FIFTH HARMONY She’s the first woman to reach the top spot with a debut album in three years. [HuffPost]
HOW NOT TO HIDE YOUR PREGNANCY IN AN UNDERWEAR AD A Kylie Jenner story. [HuffPost]
-
How this woman managed to fly from Chicago to London ― without a ticket or a passport.
-
Mexico’s murder rate is the highest it’s been in 20 years.
-
British regulators nixed Rupert Murdoch’s Fox takeover of Sky networks in the U.K.
-
According to Vice President Mike Pence, the Jerusalem embassy move is happening before the end of 2019.
-
And here’s what Pence had to say about Trump’s “s***hole” comment.
-
It appears Trump reportedly imitates India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an accent in meetings.
-
Neil Diamond revealed he has Parkinson’s and is retiring from live performances.
-
Idris Elba is lobbying for a woman to be the next James Bond.
-
Check out the top 10 hotels to stay in 2018.
-
Congrats to Laverne Cox, who is Cosmopolitan’s first transgender cover girl.
-
What to ditch from your overflowing closet (yeah, we will admit to needing to carve out time for this before we aren’t able to open the closet door).
-
This kid actually emailed a university’s worth of Claudias after missing her on Tinder.
-
“How to raise a prodigy.”
-
We cannot wait for “Incredibles 2” after the incredible cast reveal.
-
Facebook invented a new unit of time, because taking over the world wasn’t enough.
-
This is a list of the best birthday cake recipes in the land. You’re welcome.
