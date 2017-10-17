Tuesday's Morning Email: The Lights Won't Be Back On In Puerto Rico Until December

SAN JUAN’S MAYOR: IT MAY BE EASY TO DISREGARD PUERTO RICO BECAUSE WE’RE A U.S. COLONY “We will no longer be able to hide our poverty and our inequality with palm trees and piña coladas,” Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto told HuffPost. Thousands are fleeing Puerto Rico, without knowing if they’ll ever return. And the lights will go back on in Puerto Rico by December ― at the earliest. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CLAIMED FORMER PRESIDENTS DIDN'T CALL THE FAMILIES OF FALLEN SOLDIERS That's not true.

NORTH KOREA: NUCLEAR WAR 'MAY BREAK OUT ANY MOMENT' Lovely.

BOWE BERGDAHL PLEADED GUILTY IN HIS DESERTION CASE The U.S. Army sergeant walked off his base in Afghanistan in 2009 and was captured and held captive by the Taliban.

U.S. STRIKES ISIS IN YEMEN FOR THE FIRST TIME Killing dozens of militants with a series of nighttime airstrikes.

FORMER GOP REP: 'WE MIGHT BE BETTER OFF' IF DEMOCRATS WIN THE HOUSE According to former GOP Rep. David Jolly from Florida.