10/17/2017

Tuesday's Morning Email: The Lights Won't Be Back On In Puerto Rico Until December

At the earliest.

By Lauren Weber
HuffPost
Mario Tama via Getty Images

SAN JUAN’S MAYOR: IT MAY BE EASY TO DISREGARD PUERTO RICO BECAUSE WE’RE A U.S. COLONY “We will no longer be able to hide our poverty and our inequality with palm trees and piña coladas,” Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto told HuffPost. Thousands are fleeing Puerto Rico, without knowing if they’ll ever return. And the lights will go back on in Puerto Rico by December ― at the earliest. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CLAIMED FORMER PRESIDENTS DIDN’T CALL THE FAMILIES OF FALLEN SOLDIERS That’s not true. [HuffPost]

NORTH KOREA: NUCLEAR WAR ‘MAY BREAK OUT ANY MOMENT’ Lovely. [HuffPost]

BOWE BERGDAHL PLEADED GUILTY IN HIS DESERTION CASE The U.S. Army sergeant walked off his base in Afghanistan in 2009 and was captured and held captive by the Taliban. [Reuters]

U.S. STRIKES ISIS IN YEMEN FOR THE FIRST TIME Killing dozens of militants with a series of nighttime airstrikes. [Reuters]

FORMER GOP REP: ‘WE MIGHT BE BETTER OFF’ IF DEMOCRATS WIN THE HOUSE According to former GOP Rep. David Jolly from Florida. [HuffPost]

THE RAILROAD PUT THIS MONTANA TOWN ON THE MAP “But contaminants have tainted the groundwater under Livingston, now a hub for arts and tourism, for decades.” [HuffPost]

MEET THE GOP CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE WHO SAID SHE WAS ABDUCTED BY ALIENS WHO REMINDED HER OF JESUS Seriously. [HuffPost]

IMAGINE YOU’RE LOST AND STRANDED IN SCOTLAND And none other than the Hogwarts Express picks you up. That was the Cluett family’s life last week. [HuffPost]

DOCTORS WON’T LET THIS FATHER DONATE HIS KIDNEY TO HIS SON Because of his criminal charges. [HuffPost]

A LOT OF WOMEN Found out they were wearing their bras wrong. [HuffPost]

LONDON’S CALLING For Taylor Swift, who is shooting her latest music video around town. [HuffPost]

