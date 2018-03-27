Tuesday's Morning Email: The Trump Administration Plays Politics With The Census

TOP STORIES

Tuesday, March 27

2020 CENSUS TO FEATURE CITIZENSHIP QUESTION The Commerce Department announced the change late Monday. Civil rights groups say the move will undermine the survey’s accuracy and participation rates. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

PAUL RYAN RESIGNATION RUMORS Rep. Mark Amodei (R-Nev.) said Monday, “The rumor mill is that Paul Ryan is getting ready to resign in the next 30 to 60 days and that Steve Scalise will be the new Speaker.” The speaker’s office denied the rumor. [HuffPost]

SUPREME COURT TO EXAMINE GERRYMANDERING BY DEMOCRATS The high court will consider a Maryland district that solidified Democrats’ hold on the state’s congressional delegation. [HuffPost]

WHAT HAPPENED TO TRUMP’S BUMP STOCK BAN? The administration said it intends to restrict access to the firearm attachment, but it’s unclear if or how that will happen. [HuffPost]

ARIZONA GOVERNOR SUSPENDS UBER’S SELF-DRIVING CARS The move comes after a woman was killed by one of the ride-sharing company’s autonomous vehicles. [HuffPost]

KELLYANNE CONWAY’S HUSBAND IS FREAKING OUT George Conway, hubby of the presidential adviser, has been tweeting up a storm lately, including a number of criticisms of President Trump. [HuffPost]

WHY LAWYERS DON’T WANT TO REPRESENT TRUMP It’s not that he’s necessarily guilty ― it’s that he doesn’t listen. [HuffPost]

WORRIED ABOUT DEPORTATION Meet Felix Garcia, who is worried he will be deported before his daughter’s med school graduation. [HuffPost]

DON’T UNDERESTIMATE STORMY DANIELS The adult film actress, who is accusing Trump of an affair in 2006, demonstrated her savvy and determination with her “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday. [HuffPost]