Tuesday's Morning Email: Trump Lawyers Call For Second Special Counsel

TRUMP LAWYERS CALL FOR SECOND SPECIAL COUNSEL “President Donald Trump’s legal team says it’s fed up with the Justice Department and the FBI ‘witch hunt’ into whether his campaign colluded with the Russian government. After a newly reported conflict of interest in the office of Special Counsel Robert Muller, Trump’s lawyers said they want a second special counsel ― one to investigate Mueller’s team, which is leading the probe into Russia and Trump’s campaign.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN TODAY’S SPECIAL ELECTION IN ALABAMA Polls aren’t going to help predict today’s nail-biter in Alabama, as voters decide whether to elect Republican Roy Moore, who has been accused of child molestation, to the Senate. And to bookend this special election, a speaker at the Moore rally last night told a bizarre story about an accidental brothel visit. [HuffPost]

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE ISIS-INSPIRED NEW YORK BOMBER AND HIS FAILED DEVICE Authorities identified 27-year-old Akayed Ullah as the suspect who affixed an improvised, low-tech pipe bomb device to his chest and detonated it near Times Square during rush hour Mondaymorning. Take a look at where the explosion took place, which caused minor injuries to five other people. [HuffPost]

THE NEW YORKER CUT TIES WITH ITS STAR POLITICAL REPORTER RYAN LIZZA Over “improper sexual conduct.” Three NFL analysts have been suspended after allegations of sexual harassment and assault. University of California regent and radio mogul Norman Pattiz is under pressure to resign over alleged inappropriate conduct. And chef Mario Batali was accused of groping women and has taken leave. [HuffPost]

CHINA GEARS UP TO CREATE REFUGEE CAMPS NEAR NORTH KOREAN BORDER Which does not bode well for their thoughts on stability in the region. [NYT]

JIMMY KIMMEL MADE ANOTHER EMOTIONAL APPEAL FOR CHILDREN’S HEALTH CARE While holding his infant son, Billy, who is recovering from heart surgery. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING