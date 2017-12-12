Tuesday's Morning Email: Trump Lawyers Call For Second Special Counsel

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
TRUMP LAWYERS CALL FOR SECOND SPECIAL COUNSEL “President Donald Trump’s legal team says it’s fed up with the Justice Department and the FBI ‘witch hunt’ into whether his campaign colluded with the Russian government. After a newly reported conflict of interest in the office of Special Counsel Robert Muller, Trump’s lawyers said they want a second special counsel ― one to investigate Mueller’s team, which is leading the probe into Russia and Trump’s campaign.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN TODAY’S SPECIAL ELECTION IN ALABAMA Polls aren’t going to help predict today’s nail-biter in Alabama, as voters decide whether to elect Republican Roy Moore, who has been accused of child molestation, to the Senate. And to bookend this special election, a speaker at the Moore rally last night told a bizarre story about an accidental brothel visit. [HuffPost]
WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE ISIS-INSPIRED NEW YORK BOMBER AND HIS FAILED DEVICE Authorities identified 27-year-old Akayed Ullah as the suspect who affixed an improvised, low-tech pipe bomb device to his chest and detonated it near Times Square during rush hour Mondaymorning. Take a look at where the explosion took place, which caused minor injuries to five other people. [HuffPost]
THE NEW YORKER CUT TIES WITH ITS STAR POLITICAL REPORTER RYAN LIZZA Over “improper sexual conduct.” Three NFL analysts have been suspended after allegations of sexual harassment and assault. University of California regent and radio mogul Norman Pattiz is under pressure to resign over alleged inappropriate conduct. And chef Mario Batali was accused of groping women and has taken leave. [HuffPost]
CHINA GEARS UP TO CREATE REFUGEE CAMPS NEAR NORTH KOREAN BORDER Which does not bode well for their thoughts on stability in the region. [NYT]
JIMMY KIMMEL MADE ANOTHER EMOTIONAL APPEAL FOR CHILDREN’S HEALTH CARE While holding his infant son, Billy, who is recovering from heart surgery. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
WHY THE NEW YORKER STORY ‘CAT PERSON’ WENT VIRAL For it’s all-too-real reckoning with the reality of relationships in today’s world. [HuffPost]
FIVE THINGS THAT APPARENTLY DON’T ACTUALLY MATTER When you buy your first house. [HuffPost]
THE GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATIONS ARE OUT Check out the snubs and surprises, the female director shutout, and nod to Christopher Plummer for the role that was recast after the Kevin Spacey allegations. [HuffPost]
FORMER GAWKER EMPLOYEES HAVE STARTED A KICKSTARTER To revive the site. [HuffPost]
IMAGINE YOU TAKE A FIVE-MILE RIDE ACROSS TORONTO And then Uber charges you $14,000. [HuffPost]
THESE DRONE’S-EYE VIEW PICTURES OF NEW YORK CITY Are some of the coolest things we’ve seen all year. [New York Magazine]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee died early Tuesday. He was 65.
-
“North Korea’s prisons are as bad as Nazi camps.”
-
Trump wants to send U.S. astronauts to the moon, and eventually Mars.
-
Who possibly approved this incredibly offensive ad for plus-size tights?
-
Giving holiday traditions that don’t revolve around presents.
-
“Visualizing the unreal size of the Dutch East India Company at its peak.”
-
This teen helped a collapsing marathon runner cross the finish line.
-
This slideshow of the best of Kate Middleton’s hairstyles this year is basically all we wanted for Christmas.
-
We are here for all the Taylor Swift boyfriend PDA.
-
We love this 4-year-old, who livestreamed reading 100 books. And we thought our AR point record from back in the day was impressive.
-
How to distinguish between a cold and allergies.
-
Who isn’t swooning over the secret message in Joe Manganiello’s jacket for his wife, Sofia Vergara.
-
How has it been nine years since Beyonce had another No. 1 song?
-
Check out these 35 Christmas cookie recipes that you need after receiving that cookie exchange invite.
-
We have the first look of the new “Queer Eye For The Straight Guy” cast.
And love this newsletter? Share it with a friend!