Tuesday's Morning Email: What Kim Jong Un Is Really Saying With His 'Nuclear Button' Threat

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
And we’re back ― missed you all over the holiday break, and hope you’re already off to a great start here in 2018!
KIM JONG UN WARNS HE HAS A NUCLEAR BUTTON ON HIS DESK The North Korean leader also offered to engage in talks with South Korea, saying he will consider sending a delegation to the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, this February. Here’s why such an offer could drive “a wedge into South Korea’s seven-decade alliance with the United States.” And according to a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the United States is “closer to a nuclear war with North Korea” than ever. [Reuters] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
AMERICA ON OPIOIDS On the HuffPost Bus Tour last year, our reporters confronted the reality of the crisis ravaging the country. Here are their stories. [HuffPost]
THE TOP GOP RACES TO WATCH IN 2018 Yes, we will be talking about the midterms pretty much nonstop from here on out. [HuffPost]
GRETCHEN CARLSON TO SERVE AS BOARD CHAIR FOR THE MISS AMERICA ORGANIZATION “The announcement comes 11 days after HuffPost revealed internal Miss America Organization emails between former Miss America CEO Sam Haskell and other board members that were filled with misogynistic and inappropriate language directed toward two former Miss Americas.” [HuffPost]
NOW THAT WAS A ROSE BOWL FOR THE AGES The Oklahoma-Georgia showdown was just fun football to watch, with Georgia blocking a field goal to head to the national championship. Alabama defeated Clemson with its legendary defense to head to the big game ― making it an SEC showdown. [ESPN]
YES, IT REALLY IS THAT COLD OUTSIDE Not fun when it’s minus 31 degrees outside in the cold wave that’s settled over much of the country. [HuffPost]
A YOUTUBE STAR HAS SPARKED OUTRAGE AFTER POSTING DISTURBING FOOTAGE OF A MAN WHO HAD KILLED HIMSELF Logan Paul has apologized for appearing to mock what looks like the body of a young man in the Aokigahara forest on the slopes of Mt. Fuji in Japan. The forest is the world’s second-most popular suicide location, per Atlas Obscura. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
JAMES COMEY TWEETED HE HOPED FOR MORE ‘ETHICAL LEADERSHIP’ IN 2018 Which no, isn’t trolling at all. [HuffPost]
2018 IS OFF TO A VIOLENT START The count of New Year’s Day murders is expected to rise. [HuffPost]
MARIJUANA CAN NOW BE LEGALLY BOUGHT FOR RECREATION IN CALIFORNIA Making the state the world’s largest legal marijuana marketplace. [HuffPost]
HOLLYWOOD HEROINES ARE GOING AFTER SEXUAL HARASSMENT AND ASSUALT “Over 300 women who work in television, film and theater launched a far-reaching campaign Monday that includes the creation of a legal defense fund to help less-privileged women come forward about sexual misconduct they’ve experienced.” [HuffPost]
COULD SCIENTISTS HAVE FOUND A WAY TO HELP OUT COLICKY BABIES? Parents everywhere are holding their breath. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Over 450 protesters were arrested in Iran during a crackdown on anti-government demonstrations.
-
The U.N. secretary-general’s NYE address was a somber warning to the world.
-
The CEO of the world’s largest catering company was killed in a seaplane crash.
-
The leader of the New York City ballet has resigned while under investigation over allegations of sexual harassment.
-
Bernice King called out Newsweek for its use of an insensitive image of MLK.
-
Be thankful if you avoided the customs computers going down for two hours yesterday.
-
Not one person died in a commercial jet crash last year.
-
Yes, Trump spent some time golfing this holiday break.
-
Carrie Underwood warned fans she may look different after an injury forced her to get 40 to 50 stitches in her face.
-
So about Netflix’s original movie roster...
-
Photos from the 2018 NYE celebrations around the world.
-
Twitter is still having a field day over the Mariah Carey “hot tea” fit.
-
If you’re terrified of squirrels, this bodycam footage will give you nightmares.
-
The editor comments on Milo Yiannopoulos’ spiked manuscript are a lesson in brutal takedowns.
-
“The rush to get off the water grid.”
-
Congrats to America Ferrera, who announced she and her husband Ryan Piers are expecting.
-
Maybe we don’t know what we think we know about that “Star Wars” Rey reveal.
-
In Asia, a browser you’ve probably never heard of is outpacing Google.
-
“What are we going to do about Tyler?”
-
This plane took off in 2018 and landed in 2017.
-
Everything you missed about Meghan Markle’s holiday with the royals.
-
And photos of the supermoon prove 2018 is already off to a heckuva start.
And love this newsletter? Share it with a friend!