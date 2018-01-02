Tuesday's Morning Email: What Kim Jong Un Is Really Saying With His 'Nuclear Button' Threat

And we’re back ― missed you all over the holiday break, and hope you’re already off to a great start here in 2018!

KIM JONG UN WARNS HE HAS A NUCLEAR BUTTON ON HIS DESK The North Korean leader also offered to engage in talks with South Korea, saying he will consider sending a delegation to the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, this February. Here's why such an offer could drive "a wedge into South Korea's seven-decade alliance with the United States." And according to a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the United States is "closer to a nuclear war with North Korea" than ever. [Reuters]

AMERICA ON OPIOIDS On the HuffPost Bus Tour last year, our reporters confronted the reality of the crisis ravaging the country. Here are their stories. [HuffPost]

THE TOP GOP RACES TO WATCH IN 2018 Yes, we will be talking about the midterms pretty much nonstop from here on out. [HuffPost]

GRETCHEN CARLSON TO SERVE AS BOARD CHAIR FOR THE MISS AMERICA ORGANIZATION “The announcement comes 11 days after HuffPost revealed internal Miss America Organization emails between former Miss America CEO Sam Haskell and other board members that were filled with misogynistic and inappropriate language directed toward two former Miss Americas.” [HuffPost]

NOW THAT WAS A ROSE BOWL FOR THE AGES The Oklahoma-Georgia showdown was just fun football to watch, with Georgia blocking a field goal to head to the national championship. Alabama defeated Clemson with its legendary defense to head to the big game ― making it an SEC showdown. [ESPN]

YES, IT REALLY IS THAT COLD OUTSIDE Not fun when it’s minus 31 degrees outside in the cold wave that’s settled over much of the country. [HuffPost]

A YOUTUBE STAR HAS SPARKED OUTRAGE AFTER POSTING DISTURBING FOOTAGE OF A MAN WHO HAD KILLED HIMSELF Logan Paul has apologized for appearing to mock what looks like the body of a young man in the Aokigahara forest on the slopes of Mt. Fuji in Japan. The forest is the world’s second-most popular suicide location, per Atlas Obscura. [HuffPost]