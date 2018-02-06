POLITICS
Tuesday's Morning Email: What You Need To Know About The Stock Market Plunge

Over inflation fears.

INSIDE THE STOCK MARKET PLUNGE The Dow dropped nearly 1,600 points in the “biggest intraday decline in history.” Asian markets are dropping again today, signaling the rout over fears of inflation will continue. But according to Sean Hannity, it’s all Obama’s fault. Twitter had some other ideas. [Reuters] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

THE WHITE HOUSE LEGAL TEAM HAS ADVISED TRUMP NOT TO AGREE TO AN INTERVIEW WITH MUELLER “The lawyers, as well as several White House aides, fear that the president might contradict himself or make a false statement to investigators, which is a federal crime.” [HuffPost]

THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE VOTED TO RELEASE THE DEMOCRATS’ REBUTTAL TO THE NUNES MEMO Trump has until Friday to decide whether it can be made public. [Reuters]

TRUMP CALLED IT ‘TREASONOUS’ THAT DEMOCRATS DIDN’T APPLAUD HIM DURING THE STATE OF THE UNION Typically, the opposing party does not have much enthusiasm for the president’s remarks. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) fired back, saying she didn’t need to listen to “Cadet Bone Spurs” telling her when to clap. [HuffPost]

NEWSWEEK’S TOP EDITOR AND STAFFERS WERE SUDDENLY FIRED And some who work for the magazine believe it’s due to their investigations into their parent company. [HuffPost]

EMAILS AFTER COMEY’S FIRING SHOW A DEVASTATED FBI ”Over 100 pages of emails written by FBI agents last year, shortly after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, reveal a stunned and saddened bureau, sharply contrasting with the president’s statements that Comey was unpopular with most FBI employees.” [HuffPost]

WOMEN DIRECTORS GET REAL ABOUT SEXISM IN HOLLYWOOD IN ‘HALF THE PICTURE’ But the documentary has yet to be picked up by a distributor. [HuffPost]

THE SAD TOM BRADY MEME WAS THE ONLY TOM BRADY THAT WON THE SUPER BOWL The GIFs will live in infamy. [HuffPost]

PEPSICO’S CEO SAID THE COMPANY IS LOOKING INTO LADY DORITOS THAT DON’T CRUNCH AS LOUDLY You can’t make this up. [HuffPost]

LOOKS LIKE SPOTIFY DOESN’T HAVE A MONOPOLY AFTER ALL Apple Music is about to overtake Spotify when it comes to U.S. paid subscribers. [WSJ | Paywall]

WE STILL CAN’T STOP RELIVING All the fabulous outfits Kate Middleton rocked on her latest royal tour of Sweden and Norway. [HuffPost]

YOU’RE WELCOME Here are 50 Nutella recipes to drown your Valentine’s Day feelings in. [HuffPost]

