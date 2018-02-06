Tuesday's Morning Email: What You Need To Know About The Stock Market Plunge

TOP STORIES
INSIDE THE STOCK MARKET PLUNGE The Dow dropped nearly 1,600 points in the “biggest intraday decline in history.” Asian markets are dropping again today, signaling the rout over fears of inflation will continue. But according to Sean Hannity, it’s all Obama’s fault. Twitter had some other ideas. [Reuters] [Tweet | Shar
THE WHITE HOUSE LEGAL TEAM HAS ADVISED TRUMP NOT TO AGREE TO AN INTERVIEW WITH MUELLER “The lawyers, as well as several White House aides, fear that the president might contradict himself or make a false statement to investigators, which is a federal crime.” [HuffPost]
THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE VOTED TO RELEASE THE DEMOCRATS’ REBUTTAL TO THE NUNES MEMO Trump has until Friday to decide whether it can be made public. [Reuters]
TRUMP CALLED IT ‘TREASONOUS’ THAT DEMOCRATS DIDN’T APPLAUD HIM DURING THE STATE OF THE UNION Typically, the opposing party does not have much enthusiasm for the president’s remarks. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) fired back, saying she didn’t need to listen to “Cadet Bone Spurs” telling her when to clap. [HuffPost]
NEWSWEEK’S TOP EDITOR AND STAFFERS WERE SUDDENLY FIRED And some who work for the magazine believe it’s due to their investigations into their parent company. [HuffPost]
EMAILS AFTER COMEY’S FIRING SHOW A DEVASTATED FBI ”Over 100 pages of emails written by FBI agents last year, shortly after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, reveal a stunned and saddened bureau, sharply contrasting with the president’s statements that Comey was unpopular with most FBI employees.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
WOMEN DIRECTORS GET REAL ABOUT SEXISM IN HOLLYWOOD IN ‘HALF THE PICTURE’ But the documentary has yet to be picked up by a distributor. [HuffPost]
THE SAD TOM BRADY MEME WAS THE ONLY TOM BRADY THAT WON THE SUPER BOWL The GIFs will live in infamy. [HuffPost]
PEPSICO’S CEO SAID THE COMPANY IS LOOKING INTO LADY DORITOS THAT DON’T CRUNCH AS LOUDLY You can’t make this up. [HuffPost]
LOOKS LIKE SPOTIFY DOESN’T HAVE A MONOPOLY AFTER ALL Apple Music is about to overtake Spotify when it comes to U.S. paid subscribers. [WSJ | Paywall]
WE STILL CAN’T STOP RELIVING All the fabulous outfits Kate Middleton rocked on her latest royal tour of Sweden and Norway. [HuffPost]
YOU’RE WELCOME Here are 50 Nutella recipes to drown your Valentine’s Day feelings in. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
President Donald Trump has convinced his voters he’s being persecuted by the FBI.
-
“Frasier” dad John Mahoney has died. He was 77.
-
The New York Times is asking for the Carter Page wiretap records.
-
“She killed 115 people before the last Korean Olympics. Now she wonders: ‘Can my sins be pardoned?’”
-
You know when Donald Trump Jr. is referencing his father’s photos with “all the rappers,” it’s not going to end well.
-
According to Michele Bachmann, God did not call her, so she is not running for Senate.
-
Quentin Tarentino has responded to the explosive Uma Thurman allegations.
-
How Congress has left health care funding for community clinics in the lurch.
-
The Supreme Court said no to a delay in drawing a new congressional map ahead of the 2018 midterm elections in Pennsylvania.
-
A leading conservationist who fought the black market ivory and rhino trade was murdered mysteriously in his home.
-
Breaking down the Vladimir Putin campaign hug.
-
Of course “Game of Thrones” fans read way too much into Peter Dinklage’s Doritos commercial.
-
We got our first glimpse of Chicago West in Kylie’s birth announcement video.
-
Sarah Silverman and Actor Michael Sheen have split after four years.
-
This lawyer says he’s unqualified to be leading this Guantanamo case.
-
Meet the first K-Pop band to go gold.
-
Justin Timberlake opened up about his Prince tribute.
-
Breaking down the “Solo: A Star Wars Story” trailer, frame by frame.
