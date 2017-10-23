TuesdayThoughts: 20 Reasons Why Sisters are the Best Thing Since the Internet

The Bush twins' new book, Sisters First, was released today. That got me to thinking: I have two sisters; my mother has two sisters; and my grandmother has a sister. We are a family of sisters an it's really the best thing I could think to be--- a sister! Today's #TuesdayThoughts are about sisters. Sisters are your first friends, your most honest critics and when you can't find the right thing in your closet to wear, always seem to have just what you need. Here's 20 reasons why sisters are the best thing since the internet: