Tulsi Gabbard Apologizes For Past Anti-LGBTQ Comments

“To try to act as if there is a difference between ‘civil unions’ and same-sex marriage is dishonest, cowardly and extremely disrespectful to the people of Hawaii,” she said then. “As Democrats, we should be representing the views of the people, not a small number of homosexual extremists.”

She went on to use similar rhetoric in the ensuing years but changed her tune when she ran for U.S. Congress in 2012. Gabbard has since worked to protect LGBTQ rights, including by backing a 2017 bill targeting discrimination based on sexual orientation.

“I look forward to being able to share more of my story and experiences growing up — not as an excuse — but in the hopes that it may inspire others to truly live aloha; to love and care for others,” Gabbard said in the video.