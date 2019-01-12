Tulsi Gabbard’s Homophobic Remarks Surface After 2020 Presidential Announcement

It’s been one day since Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) announced she was running for president in the 2020 election, and parts of her conservative past are already coming back to haunt her.

Those come in the form of homophobic remarks the congresswoman made over a decade ago. At least twice the Hawaii Democrat publicly called the LGBTQ community and supporters of same-sex marriage “homosexual extremists.”

I realized Tulsi Gabbard was anti-gay, but didn't quite realize how anti-gay she was in the 2000s. This is next level: pic.twitter.com/kTjQUGWee3 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 12, 2019

In one instance in February 2004, Gabbard, at the time a 22-year-old state representative, was testifying against a bill aimed at legalizing same-sex civil unions.

“To try to act as if there is a difference between ‘civil unions’ and same-sex marriage is dishonest, cowardly and extremely disrespectful to the people of Hawaii,” she said. “As Democrats, we should be representing the views of the people, not a small number of homosexual extremists.”

Six months later, Gabbard spoke more candidly while replying to an email originally sent to her father, Mike Gabbard, who was a Republican city councilman in Honolulu running for Congress.

“I smell a skunk,” Gabbard told Honolulu Magazine. She was responding to an email that was originally addressed to her father asking about his ties to the leader of a Hare Krishna movement in Hawaii, according to the magazine.

“It’s clear to me that you’re acting as a conduit for The Honolulu Weekly and other homosexual extremist supporters of Ed Case [Mike Gabbard’s opponent],” she wrote.

Um, yes. This is language she used frequently then https://t.co/FbIG7wP4OV — Nick Grube (@nickgrube) January 12, 2019

Gabbard was elected to the U.S. House in 2012 and became the first Hindu member of Congress, as well as one of Congress’ first female combat veterans.

She quickly became a star of the Democratic Party with her own rogue brand of progressive leadership.

Gabbard’s remarks from 14 years ago were bound to resurface as she walked even further into the national spotlight with her presidential bid.

And while Gabbard, 37, has evolved since then ― she once backed a bill targeting discrimination based on sexual orientation and famously endorsed Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid at the expense of her post as Democratic National Committee vice chair ― some people, including journalists from Hawaii to D.C., wouldn’t let her off easy for her homophobic remarks.

Tulsi Gabbard referred to gay people as “homosexual extremists” and sided with Assad over Obama (to name a few concerns).



Next.



https://t.co/IbRw4Kt5JE — Peter Fox (@thatpeterfox) January 12, 2019

So, she’ll co-sponsor bills supporting LGBTQ rights, but still personally thinks we’re icky. https://t.co/vw5pl67lYs — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 12, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard is a flat no. For many reasons, including this one. https://t.co/JxX4atDvUb — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 12, 2019

Gabbard may back legislation that supports the LGBTQ community, but it’s unclear if her personal views have evolved with her career.