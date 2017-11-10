Turin's Vibrant Creative Culture Provides A Place For Techno To Grow - Movement Festival 2017

Turin may not be on the tip of your tongue just yet, and you may still not be sure what qualifies as Techno, but this 2006 host city of the Winter Olympics is cultivating a creative and food culture diverse and inclusive enough to get almost anyone excited. This year saw the fifteenth anniversary of the Detroit inspired Movement Festival, and with the original Eataly food hall just across the street, it’s only a mater of time before this gem of a city is on the front cover of every travel magazine.

But first the music. Techno is still trending and though it might not be the most social of music genres, it certainly draws a crowd. Movement Torino sold more than 15,000 tickets for their two day event this October. And the line up was jaw dropping, despite cancellations from three big names. There was still Sven Väth, Octave One, Derrick May, SBTRKT, Nicole Moudaber, Len Faki,and many more. Where to dance?

Well if you were in the mood for something other than pounding kick drums, there were only a few options. Thankfully the Jägermusic Lab located inside of a small yellow room attached to the main event space saw Dennis Sulta play an extended set on Saturday evening. Sulta oscilliatied between house, disco, and techno - and this sound was noticeably missing elsewhere from the evening. Apparently there was another house focused room the year before (bring it back), but without it there was not much variation.

As a result, certain moments resonated even more, one of of those being Octave One dropping their timeless tune “Black Water.” The lush vocals and uplifting message was a breath of fresh air amidst all the synthplay.

A youthful and excited crowd was there to enjoy the party, in a space that seemed built for this. The Lingotto Fiere is a true industrial warehouse space, inside of the former Fiat car factory (drawing a nice parallel to the birthplace of techno, the “motor city” of Detroit). The lighting design throughout was top notch, as was the sound (especially during Sven Väth’s set mixed from carefully selected vinyls). And there were quite a few surprises, including a standout and world exclusive back to back set from Ben Sims and DVS1.

The city of Turin itself is beautiful, and happens to be the birthplace of apertivo (a pre-dinner drink ritual that includes an array of homemade food). Highly recommended is the apertivo at Soundart. A very delicious and budget friendly pre-dance meal can also be had at Da Cianci Piola Caffè.