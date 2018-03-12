Turkish Heiress And 7 Friends Killed In Iran Plane Crash

A private jet carrying the daughter of a Turkish tycoon and seven of her friends crashed into an Iranian mountainside on Sunday, killing all 11 people on board.
The plane was returning to Turkey from Dubai, where the group of women had traveled to celebrate a bachelorette party for the bride-to-be, Mina Basaran, 28. She was the daughter of business mogul Huseyin Basaran, who heads the Turkish conglomerate Basaran Holding, and reportedly was slated to wed in April. Three crew members also were killed.
Iranian officials said the plane collided into the Zagros Mountains in the province of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari. Photos of the crash site showed black smoke billowing from the mountainside.
The Bombardier CL604 jet belonged to Basaran Holding, a company involved in industries that include construction, finance and food, according to Reuters. The captain was Melike Kuvvet, who had been one of the first female pilots in the Turkish military before she joined the private sector, according to The New York Times.
Iranian authorities recovered the 11 bodies from the crash site on Monday, as well as the aircraft’s black box, reported Turkish news outlet Daily Sabah.
The cause wasn’t immediately determined. According to flight tracking data cited by The Associated Press, the plane “rapidly gained altitude and then dropped drastically within minutes” about 80 minutes after takeoff.
Mina Basaran — a socialite and social media personality who appeared in Turkish fashion magazines like Vogue and Grazia — shared photographs on Instagram of her trip to Dubai in recent days.
The most recent image, which bore the hashtag #minasbachelorette, showed Basaran and her seven friends dressed in bathrobes at a Dubai hotel. Another picture showed Basaran holding a bouquet of flowers in front of an airplane.
Basaran was on the board of managers at Basaran Holding and was being groomed to run the business, AP reported.
Sunday’s crash comes just weeks after a passenger aircraft plunged into Iran’s Mount Dena, also part of the Zagros mountain range. All 66 people on board died in that disaster.