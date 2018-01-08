Turkmenistan's Unhinged Authoritarianism

The President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, just banned black cars from the country because he thinks white is good luck and black is bad luck. He sent government agents out last week to impound black cars and made the owners promise to repaint them as a condition of getting them back. This is an enormous imposition on people with the bad luck to own a black car in Turkmenistan, most of who are quite poor. Gurbanguly himself drives a Bugatti Veyron, a $1.7 million supercar, painted in the colors of Turkmenistan’s flag.

This may seem like crazy behavior, but Gurbanguly is still only the second craziest President Turkmenistan has had. The top prize goes to Gurbaguly’s predecessor, the late Saparmurat Niyazov.

Niyazov went by the name Turkmenbashi, which means head of the Turkmen. He gave himself this name and made everyone call him the head of the Turkmen and also made them pretend this wasn’t a silly request. He renamed numerous things after himself including roads, schools, a city, and even a meteorite. He renamed the month of January after himself. He renamed the month of April after his Mom. He renamed the days of the week. Monday was unimaginatively named “First Day” and every Friday is “Mother’s Day.”

He made July 10 a holiday in honor of melons.

He renamed “ketchup” because it was a foreign word. Now, ketchup is called “umech.” If you look “umech” up in a Turkmen-English dictionary to see what umech means you will find the definition is listed as “ketchup.”

He once held a national poetry contest then wrote a poem to submit to his own contest and declared himself the winner. He published a book of his poetry and declared you had to read it to get into heaven. When people went to their house of worship, they had to kiss the President’s poetry book on their way in. I am not a fluent reader of Turkmen but I am informed the poetry is quite dreadful, as you would imagine.

He built a 30-foot statue of his awful poetry book. Nearby, he built a 250-foot Gold statue of himself that rotates so he always faces the sun.

Like Gurbanguly, Turkmenbashi liked to ban things. He banned the opera. He banned the ballet. He banned the circus. He banned lip syncing. He banned cigarettes, but only after he quit smoking. He banned newscasters from wearing makeup because he said he couldn’t tell whether the news anchors were men or women when they wore makeup.

He told the Turkmen people to gnaw on bones to strengthen their teeth because it worked for dogs. Turkmenbashi didn’t actually like dogs, he just respected their dental care routine. He banned all dogs from the capital on the grounds they smelled bad.

Turkmenbashi was notorious for his eccentric declarations and behaviors. But there was a much darker side to Turkmenbashi’s regime, much darker than the absurd decrees that banned men from wearing beards. Turkmenbashi’s government was a harsh dictatorship. He operated three different secret police organizations so that while they were spying on his people they could also spy on each other and detect anyone who might be plotting a coup. Dissidents were regularly jailed and tortured in secret prisons. There was no independent media under Turkmenbashi. Every newspaper, radio station, and television network in the country was state owned. All of the television stations were made to put an image of Turkmenbashi in their logo. His omnipresence and his terrible poetry books and his statues and renaming days of the week was all part of a cult of personality the Turkmen people were required to participate in.

The effect of Turkmenbashi’s eccentricities was to give the outside world the image of a goofy caricature of a dictator. Turkmenbashi’s dictatorship evoked laughter from outsiders instead of fear. This made it easier to evade scrutiny for serious human rights abuses and rampant corruption. It’s still not clear if this misdirection was the result of a cagey plan or if Turkmenbashi was some kind of idiot savant. Regardless, it worked.

Turkmenbashi remained in power until his death in 2006 and is remembered today as an amusing historical oddity, famous for his peculiar decrees and not his kleptocracy or repression. He was succeeded by Gurbanguly, who has kept most of the apparatus of oppression in place but he has taken down some of the more absurd instances of his predecessor’s cult of personality. The rotating statue that always faces the sun, for example, was torn down in 2010.