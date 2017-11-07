Turn back the clock for FSTM

Feel free to stop right here. I mean it. You don’t have to read anymore. But before you go, please comment with a few words and celebrate!

Wherever you are in your business, there is always room for celebration. I have been re-taking Marie Forleo’s B-school which I started back in 2014. It has been an amazing reflection for me to see all the progress that I have made and all the things that I understand that I didn’t understand when I started.

So this is about you, not me and I want you to think ….When YOU turn back the clock, however long that has been for you, look at how far you’ve come since you started this.

What have you learned? Take a moment and stop. Reflect. Last night I was listening to Marie’s section on SEO. Search engine optimization. It is still over my head but so much clearer than when I started.

The thrilling part was when I googled Feng shui time management, there I was on page one of Google. Amazing but not only that, since I think that’s rather an unusual topic, I was on page one of Google for time management!

That blew me away. Getting a little too excited here but I just had to share and I turn this back around for you to look in the mirror. I bet there are lots of things that you have accomplished since you started.

Please pause and acknowledge yourself. My guess is you still have a lot more things on your to-do list. We all do. Here is the beauty though of having a system and knowing where you are going day by day even though the trajectory of your focus inevitably will change as you grow your business.

Simplicity. Systems. Strategy. How good would it feel to know exactly what to focus on every day and to have flexibility with the timing as your life marches on?

If you want help with your own personal time puzzle and weaving in business and life click here and check out what I have created for $97 just for you.

Sending you tons of light and love.

Hugs