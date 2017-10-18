“Artist are the gatekeepers of truth

We are civilization’s anchor

We are the compass for humanity’s conscience.”

​I​n this climate of political strife and racial divisiveness​, I'm enjoying art​ that not only entertains​, but also ​help​s ​us Americans find our way:​ ​Either by being the peace in the storm or by nudging us all to stay awake to the flames of despair, that are quietly scorching the lives of those suffering in America. I love art that is making an ​indelible ​impact on the hearts of Americans.

Turn Me Loose, a play about activist and comedian Dick Gregory, ​who is played by Joe Morton, doesn’t nudge, but instead jabs us in the side and demands that the audience stand up and shout the word “Nigger,” the title of his first book, wherein he writes:

“For all America’s evils and faults, “you can still reach through the forest and see the sun. But we don’t know yet whether that sun is rising or setting for our country.”

TheWallis.org/Press Joe Morton (ABC’s “Scandal”) portrays Dick Gregory

​Whether setting or rising, art prevents Americans with open hearts from being blinded by the sun’s brilliance or burnt by it​s​ rays, while bearing witness to those who suffer from various societal ills: High-unemployment, low wages, illegal immigration, poor housing, fear of the proposed wall and deportations, lack of health care, dilapidated educational systems, black-on-black crime, and systemic racial discrimination in our judicial institutions.​ An artist plays with and examines it all. Playwright Gretchen Law struck just the right balance between sharing hard truths, as dictated by Gregory’s own words, and entertaining when she skillfully wrote Turn Me Loose.​

​Its​ themes, which are based on Dick Gregory’s comedic messages to America, unfortunately, are still relevant today when there’s been an increase in hate crimes; when White Nationalist marched in Charlottesville, resulting in the death of Heather Heyer; and when racial incidents are being reported daily. Great art doesn’t numb us and lull us to sleep, but, instead, dares us to stay awake.

​Dick demanded that we stay awake, while he pointed us to the truth. And Emmy Award and multiple NAACP Image recipient actor Joe Morton delivers a gripping performance. Morton, best known for his role as Rowan/Eli Pope in Scandal on ABC, channels Gregory’s​ humor, his activism, and his passion of telling America like it is, especially in one of the most gripping scenes about civil rights activist Medgar Evers.

TheWallis.org/Press Joe Morton and John Carlin, who plays multiple roles.

Dick Gregory’s truth was bitter sweet. He believed the word nigger should be brought out the closet and dissected. A blurb on the back of his book Nigger reads, “Powerful and ugly and beautiful … a moving story of a man who deeply wants a world without malice and hate and is doing something about it.”

I would use the same words to describe Turn Me Loose: Powerful and ugly and beautiful. The writing so lyrical and poetic, at times, that my head bobbed back and forth, ​as my mind recorded the beat of its language. Gretchen Law is to be commended for writing such a moving piece.

Morton, full of energy, passion, and vibrancy, moving swiftly from scene to scene without taking a breath, delivers a brilliant performance​, under the great directing of John Gould Rubin​: From Dick Gregory’s first big-time nightclub job at Hugh Heffner’s Playboy club, where ​a ​heckler​( masterfully played by John Carlin)​ called him nigger; to back stage where he turned down a request to be on the Tonight Show until they would allow him to sit on the couch; to his realization that, “Humor can no more find the solution to race problems than it can cure cancer,” Morton, exquisitely, dramatizes Gregory’s life without missing a beat!

​It's clear, by his quote, that Morton ​understood a time such as this for which he was called to play Dick Gregory : “Dick Gregory used every syllable, every metaphor, every joke, every march, every incarceration, every hour of his life, to embarrass this country into providing a more perfect, perfect union… Turn Me Loose carries on to be his voice and his inspiration for all who wish to laugh at the absurdity of racism, and to be enlightened by his spirit of justice​.​”

“Artists are the gatekeepers of truth,” Harry Belafonte said, and the gate, behind which this beautiful play Turn Me Loose is being offered until November 19th is in Beverly Hills, a center point of Los Angeles, at the majestic Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. It’s performed Thursday – Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:30 pm & 8 pm; Sundays at 2:30.

