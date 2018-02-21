STYLE & BEAUTY
6 Ways To Turn Old T-Shirts Into Accessories You'll Actually Wear

Go ahead, get crafty.

By Julia Brucculieri

Welcome to Conscious Consumer, a series in which we’ll explore how the money we spend on fashion and beauty affects our world and ourselves. 

T-shirts are a staple in everyone’s wardrobe. 

They’re comfortable, they can be casual or chic, and they never go out of style. As it turns out, T-shirts can also be made into some pretty cool accessories that you’ll actually want to wear. 

If you have an excess of old tees lying around at home, why not transform them into something new? In 2014 alone, Americans generated 16 million tons of textile waste, according the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. By reusing your T-shirts, you’ll prevent them from being thrown in landfills and you’ll be adding a new accessory to your collection without necessarily having to spend a penny. It’s a win-win situation. 

To help you get inspired, check out these six simple ways you can turn your old T-shirts into accessories:  

  • 1 Make A Cute Headband
    See Kate Sew
    The only thing you need for this DIY is a T-shirt and, if you're feeling extra creative, some fabric paint to add a little decoration. Check out the full tutorial at See Kate Sew
  • 2 Make A Multi-Strand Statement Necklace
    Brit & Co
    For this necklace, you'll need to get some small jewelry-making supplies, which you can find in the jewelry aisle of most craft stores. Check out the step-by-step guide over at Brit & Co.
  • 3 Make A Workout Headband
    Rabbit Food For My Bunny Teeth
    As anyone with bangs or fly-aways knows, they can get pretty annoying at the gym. This headband is a great solution. Get the full tutorial over at Rabbit Food For My Bunny Teeth.
  • 4 Make A Single Strand Necklace
    Brit & Co
    Like the bolder statement necklace, this one uses a dainty chain to add a little more interest to plain T-shirt fabric. The addition of copper tubing makes it feel modern. You can find the tutorial at Brit + Co
  • 5 Make A Braided Hair Tie
    Maegan Tintari
    This cute hair tie can also double as a bracelet, so you'll never have to ask your friends for an elastic again. Get the tutorial at LoveMaegan.com.
  • 6 Make A Two-Tone Braided Scarf
    AllDayChic
    This braided scarf can add a pop of color to any cool-weather outfit. You can find out how to make it at AllDayChic.
