Turn your ideas into courses

No matter who you are or what you do, you have a course idea. You may not know it yet, but you do.

We are all knowledgeable about something. You just need to take the time to pause and think about it – that one idea you are passionate about, the one you find comes so easy, but not so much for others.

So how do you tell if you have a course idea?

Well, you need to ask yourself “Do you feel lucky punk?” No, no, no. I’m just kidding. I heard that in a movie and have always wanted to say that. No one here in the jungle would get it. Anyway, you need to ask yourself questions like…

What do I know? What are people always asking me about? What has frustrated me until I found a solution to the issue?

Once you have a few ideas, write them down. Don’t worry about typing them up or getting too involved in the tech part of it. Right now you are just in the brainstorming stages. You want to process the “Want +need + listen = solution.”

Take your top 3 choices and create a survey to see which one people are more interested in. You can use this awesome survey program I heard about called Typeform. It’s free, easy to use, and looks good too! Share that survey with family, friends, email contacts, and social media followers.

Ask yourself and your audience:

As a _____ user, I want ______ (goal or objective) so that _____(benefit/value).

A simple email or social media post could look like this:

Hey,

I’m curious would you be interested in any of the following?

Option 1 Option 2 Option 3

Thank you!

Of course, you can spice it up a bit, but remember, short and sweet is good!

Also, the more specific you can be in what you are asking the better your responses will be. Facebook groups are an amazing resource full of valuable content! Browse a few groups that are focused on your interests and see what people are asking for.

The key here is to just think about what you are passionate about, see what people are interested in, and listen to what others are asking for. Once you have that one idea, you can develop it further. I’ll give you more info on that throughout the following blog posts.