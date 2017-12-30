TURNING YOUR PAIN INTO POWER

Ladies, I know you know what I am talking about when I mention words such as “you deserve” and “self- esteem” “self-confidence” and “respect”. I have talked to enough women to know that nearly all of us at one point has been lacking in one or all of these things.

I have also spoken to enough women to know that after experiencing this you can go one of two ways.

1. You “accept” that this is how you will be treated, the people you’ve welcomed into your life are stuck there and nothing will ever change because “maybe it’s just how it is” all the while losing more and more self respect, dropping in confidence, questioning what you deserve and encouraging more and more awful situations (and people) into your life.

2. You “deflect” and decide that you are more than that life, you do deserve to be treated with respect, you do get to be confident and choose who you spend your time with. You also realise here they you can choose how you respond to events and difficult situations and that you have 100% control over how your life turns out.

You see “acceptance” is easy, it allows us to continue blaming someone else for our misfortune, it means we can relinquish responsibility for our life, because other people have done wrong by us and we are victims. Stuck, alone, struggling, insecure, unappreciated, undervalued, disrespected......

...... And that’s when we realise it’s not easier at all, its not the safer option and this is not the end of our story.

“deflecting” Gives us ultimate control! I am not saying we will never make mistakes and the tough thing here is once we take responsibility we have to admit our mistakes, but with that comes learning. You are not the first and you wont be the last to make a mistake, so own it. As we realise there are people we need to walk away from (and we do) we start to feel a confidence boost, we start respecting ourselves more, and we notice others will automatically remove themselves. (painful but a harsh reality check in who your real friends are.) By taking this control we are no longer victims.

You can now set your own list of values to live by, a set of values that will determine if friendships and relationships are fitting in with your beliefs.

How do I make a list of values?

Write down all of the values that are important to you list as many as you can think of (these are just a few of mine)

Trust Honesty Reliability Kindness Consistency Credibility Communication

When you have circle your top 5 - Ask yourself am I truly living these myself. You will find if you have been “accepting” than your answer will honestly be no, if you are “deflecting” then Your answer will be yes (to at least most of them) When you determine what values you are and are not living by you will have the opportunity to start living by them.

And just watch! Just watch how you begin to change, how when things used to happen to you, they will instead happen for you to learn.