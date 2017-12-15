STYLE & BEAUTY
How To Pull Off Wearing Necklaces With Turtlenecks, According To A Stylist

Over or under?
By Julia Brucculieri
JB Lacroix via Getty Images
Snoop Dogg does turtlenecks right. 

Turtlenecks are hands down one of our favorite winter style staples. They’re classic and stylish, plus they keep our necks warm. But there’s a major mystery surrounding the turtleneck: How do you style one with a necklace?

Sure, this might sound silly, but whenever we think of turtlenecks and necklaces, we see visions of skinny silver chains worn under the sweater, awkwardly coming up and over the top of the neck hole. 

“I remember that look when people used to wear a chain popping out the top of the turtleneck, and I think that was, like, 1983,” New York-based stylist Lisa von Weise told HuffPost. “That definitely feels outdated to me.” 

Gabriela Landazuri Saltos for HuffPost
The '80s called...

When we asked von Weise to share some tips for styling turtlenecks with necklaces, she suggested opting for a longer pendant necklace.

“It should not, in any way, fight with the neck,” she said. “In fact, a pendant or a longer length necklace would fill in the space and elongate the torso. A turtleneck can kind of make you feel a little closed up, and the look is a bit Victorian, but you’ve really got to do something with all that empty space there.” 

That’s not to say von Weise was totally against the idea of wearing a turtleneck with a shorter, chunkier necklace.

“They can be nice,” she said, adding that such a pairing can have the potential to look a little crowded. “I think it can create too much of a traffic jam in the area.” 

When it comes to choosing accessories to wear with a bulkier knit sweater or something really thick, von Weise suggested skipping a necklace altogether and opting for earrings instead. 

With von Weise’s suggestions in mind, we did a little research and found some examples of turtlenecks paired with necklaces ― long and short, dainty and chunky ― and there are no awkward dangling chains in sight. 

Take a little inspiration from the stylish men and women below: 

  • Try Something Subtle
    Getty Images
    A thin collar necklace, as seen on blogger Doina Ciobanu, can add just a hint of sparkle or shine.
  • Or Go Bold
    Marcus Ingram via Getty Images
    If your turtleneck is plain, why not add a beaded collar, like actress Charmin Lee did, for a dose of drama?
  • Layer Up
    WireImage
    Take a page out of Marisa Berenson's stylebook and pair layered necklaces (or a single necklace with multiple strands) with your turtleneck. 
  • Don't Be Afraid Of Clashing
    Corbis via Getty Images
    Actress Cate Blanchett proves there's no such thing as too much sparkle with this look, which is actually great inspiration for holiday dressing.
  • Try A Longer Chain
    GC Images
    Rapper Snoop Dogg does turtleneck accessorizing right.
  • Dress It Up
    Tony Barson via Getty Images
    Turtlenecks don't only exist in sweater form! Singer and actress Mary J. Blige brought the turtleneck-and-necklace combo to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in May and nailed it.
  • Try Something A Little Edgy
    Gareth Cattermole/BFC via Getty Images
    The chunky lock-and-chain necklaces we saw on the runway at the Tommy Hilfiger show earlier this year make pretty great accessories for turtlenecks.
  • Pair Chunky Knits With Chunky Chains
    Getty Images
    If you thought a chunky turtleneck sweater would swallow your accessories in its folds, think again. As we saw at the Marc Jacobs fall 2017 runway show, it's all about proportion. 
  • Go For Length
    Getty Images
    Another great option is to try a long necklace, which adds an instant boho vibe and ensures your jewelry doesn't get overshadowed. Check out this look from the Ground Show fashion show during Mercedes-Benz China Fashion Week in November.
  • Try A Large Pendant
    Getty Images for Glamour
    Artist Cleo Wade is proof that large pendants and statement necklaces are still cool. And they definitely look great with turtlenecks. 
  • Keep It Simple
    Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
    Race car driver Lewis Hamilton made a statement with his bold plaid suit at the Fashion Awards earlier this month. When it came to accessorizing, he kept it simple with a beaded multi-strand necklace.

CONVERSATIONS