19 TV And Movie Characters You Didn't Realize Were Bisexual

When Robin Gee, a 24-year-old illustrator from Wisconsin, sees a bi character on TV or in a movie, she sits up and takes notice. While we’re beginning to see more content that delves into the gay experience, historically it’s a lot less common to see bisexual characters onscreen.

The good news? That’s finally starting to change. In celebration of Bi Week, which began Sunday, Gee highlighted her favorite fictional bi characters in a recent Twitter thread.

She started things off with Rosa Diaz, everyone’s favorite curmudgeonly cop from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Hello hi it’s #BiWeek so I’m going to talk about some of my favorite fictional bi characters!

Starting off with Rosa Diaz from Brooklyn 99. I mean honestly. How could you not love her. pic.twitter.com/vKsCvjHtPM — Robin Gee (@RlittlemissG) September 23, 2018

Darryl from “Crazy Ex Girlfriend,” of course, made the list:

Darryl from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend set a great example for us all in expressing bisexual feelings through song pic.twitter.com/nrohADLP1n — Robin Gee (@RlittlemissG) September 23, 2018

The illustrator included some classics, too, like Wonder Woman, who a DC writer confirmed was bisexual back in 2016. (Gal Gadot said the same leaning likely holds true for her cinematic version. “She can be bisexual. She loves people for their hearts,” the actress told Variety in 2016.)

Wonder Woman is canonically bi in both comics and cinema, proving that obviously Amazons have the superior culture. pic.twitter.com/2F2jiCraZk — Robin Gee (@RlittlemissG) September 23, 2018

Others started chiming in with their bi faves as well, including “Game of Thrones’” legendary lover Oberyn Martell:

And Casey Gardner from Netflix’s “Atypical”

Day One:



Casey Gardner



Show: Atypical (Netflix) pic.twitter.com/sCGiqT0q9X — I Am A Little Shit (@sopahappen) September 23, 2018

While it’s a fun Twitter thread, it highlights a very serious point: Bisexual representation matters. The more fluid and diverse our fictional characters are, the more likely we are to see their real-life counterparts as nuanced and interesting, rather than as empty stereotypes.

That’s especially important for members of the bi community, who are often rendered invisible or misunderstood within the LGBTQ+ community and in general. (Bisexual erasure is a huge issue.)

Plus, up until recently, most bi characters were portrayed as overtly sexual or, as Gee described it, painted with an unfair “slutty bisexual” brush.

“True representation means that there are enough bisexual characters [on TV and in movies] that we’ll start to see bi characters who are monogamous, non-monogamous, good, evil, morally gray, and who aren’t just white, able-bodied thin people,” she said.

Needless to say, she’s heartened by the current crop of fictional characters who are into men and women.

“I’m so excited ― and, not going to lie, a little jealous ― of the kids who get to grow up right now and see people other than straight white men getting to be full, three-dimensional characters,” she said.