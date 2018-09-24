19 TV And Movie Characters You Didn't Realize Were Bisexual

When Robin Gee, a 24-year-old illustrator from Wisconsin, sees a bi character on TV or in a movie, she sits up and takes notice. While we’re beginning to see more content that delves into the gay experience, historically it’s a lot less common to see bisexual characters onscreen.
The good news? That’s finally starting to change. In celebration of Bi Week, which began Sunday, Gee highlighted her favorite fictional bi characters in a recent Twitter thread.
She started things off with Rosa Diaz, everyone’s favorite curmudgeonly cop from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
Darryl from “Crazy Ex Girlfriend,” of course, made the list:
The illustrator included some classics, too, like Wonder Woman, who a DC writer confirmed was bisexual back in 2016. (Gal Gadot said the same leaning likely holds true for her cinematic version. “She can be bisexual. She loves people for their hearts,” the actress told Variety in 2016.)
Others started chiming in with their bi faves as well, including “Game of Thrones’” legendary lover Oberyn Martell:
And Casey Gardner from Netflix’s “Atypical”
While it’s a fun Twitter thread, it highlights a very serious point: Bisexual representation matters. The more fluid and diverse our fictional characters are, the more likely we are to see their real-life counterparts as nuanced and interesting, rather than as empty stereotypes.
That’s especially important for members of the bi community, who are often rendered invisible or misunderstood within the LGBTQ+ community and in general. (Bisexual erasure is a huge issue.)
Plus, up until recently, most bi characters were portrayed as overtly sexual or, as Gee described it, painted with an unfair “slutty bisexual” brush.
“True representation means that there are enough bisexual characters [on TV and in movies] that we’ll start to see bi characters who are monogamous, non-monogamous, good, evil, morally gray, and who aren’t just white, able-bodied thin people,” she said.
Needless to say, she’s heartened by the current crop of fictional characters who are into men and women.
“I’m so excited ― and, not going to lie, a little jealous ― of the kids who get to grow up right now and see people other than straight white men getting to be full, three-dimensional characters,” she said.
Scroll down for more of Gee and others Twitter users’ favorite bi (and likely bi) characters.
Celebrating #BiWeek with my favorite bisexual vampire, canon confirmed with a female love interest and male love interest, Proinsias Cassidy from Preacher. He’s not always making the best decisions, but he’s got a good heart and humor. pic.twitter.com/XpQlD4XSom— pumpkin spice dumbass (@SaraHerself) September 24, 2018
Bisexual characters in honour of #BiWeek | Paula Martin (Coronation St)— . (@strengthtodream) September 24, 2018
Hearing characters openly use the word bisexual is still rare & so validating when it happens. This is one reason I’ve taken to Paula so much.
“I’d say bisexual. I like women, I like men, I like people.” pic.twitter.com/xxxvv2IwKu
Skam does an amazing job representing marginalized characters in general and I love that in addition to being bisexual, Even also is bipolar and they address it without vilifying it or calling him crazy. pic.twitter.com/QZVbFBLUnc— Robin Gee (@RlittlemissG) September 23, 2018
Adam Alvaro #JaneTheVirgin #biweek #BiVisibilityDay pic.twitter.com/R2HnRyeyxz— Luis Addams Torres (@luisaddams) September 23, 2018
Waverly is the cutest and smartest of the Earp sisters and I’m not just saying that because I heard she’s also into girls. pic.twitter.com/qe6J8gSNO9— Robin Gee (@RlittlemissG) September 23, 2018
Another great #bisexual character is Toni Topaz from @CW_Riverdale. While I don't think they've said the word in any episodes, they do show some (adorable) relationships she has. I also just love @VanessaMorgan's enthusiasm and realistic portrayal. #badassbisexual #BiWeek pic.twitter.com/7aVTkxuy7R— violetkitten317 (@violetkitten317) September 24, 2018
Atomic Blonde is just full of bisexual lighting so I’m honestly not sure how you could miss it pic.twitter.com/9INSTa7Z6c— Robin Gee (@RlittlemissG) September 23, 2018
Celebrating #biweek with Brittany S. Pierce from Glee. She was one of the first openly bi people I saw on tv. She definitely supports being yourself! As her wife Santana once said “She’s beautiful, she’s innocent, she’s everything that’s good in this miserable, stinking world.” pic.twitter.com/8ELMiJOweG— pumpkin spice dumbass (@SaraHerself) September 24, 2018
Joe from my favorite show that nobody has ever heard about, Halt and Catch Fire. He’s quite the ideas guy and he also likes men and women. pic.twitter.com/rkang67Onn— Robin Gee (@RlittlemissG) September 23, 2018
#HappyBiVisibilityDay— V a l e ✨ (@Fire_fly__) September 23, 2018
Magnus Bane (#Shadowhunters) and Rosa Diaz (#Brooklyn99)
My faves *canon* bi characters 💗💜💙@HarryShumJr @iamstephbeatz pic.twitter.com/ENqwsHzw75
BtVS’s Willow Rosenberg calls herself gay but I choose to believe that that’s because she lacked the language for bisexuality back in the late 90’s/early 00’s. pic.twitter.com/tNfj3OlVky— Robin Gee (@RlittlemissG) September 23, 2018
• Callie Torres | Grey's Anatomy (2006-2016)— T♡ (@unhappydiva) September 23, 2018
Calliope Torres is the longest running queer character in tv history. Sara VOLUNTEERED to portray a bisexual coming out journey and Callie turned out to be one of the most authentic and accurate bi rep on tv. Badass, right? #BiWeek pic.twitter.com/k0UOfwrRkn
Robert Sudgen #Emmerdale #Robron #BiWeek #BiVisibilityDay pic.twitter.com/rx43guNYNE— Luis Addams Torres (@luisaddams) September 23, 2018
best bisexual character ever #BiWeek pic.twitter.com/TDO9QpESwe— natsumi ; 夏 (@dieudelire) September 23, 2018