Well, it’s Groundhog Day… again… and again… and again.

Sky Cinemas, a cable channel in the U.K., is celebrating Groundhog Day by playing 13 viewings of the 1993 film “Groundhog Day” back-to-back.

The dark comedy stars Bill Murray as the arrogant weatherman Phil Connors who is sent to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to cover its annual Groundhog Day event and gets stuck in a loop in which he lives the same day over and over.

The channel shared their revised schedule on Friday:

And they’re not playing around, either. Viewers tweeted proof of the channel’s commitment to its own joke:

Sky Channel also celebrated the day by tweeting out a bunch of the film’s most famous quotes and moments during its marathon.

Yeah, just keep it coming please.

