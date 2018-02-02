Well, it’s Groundhog Day… again… and again… and again.
Sky Cinemas, a cable channel in the U.K., is celebrating Groundhog Day by playing 13 viewings of the 1993 film “Groundhog Day” back-to-back.
The dark comedy stars Bill Murray as the arrogant weatherman Phil Connors who is sent to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to cover its annual Groundhog Day event and gets stuck in a loop in which he lives the same day over and over.
The channel shared their revised schedule on Friday:
And they’re not playing around, either. Viewers tweeted proof of the channel’s commitment to its own joke:
Sky Channel also celebrated the day by tweeting out a bunch of the film’s most famous quotes and moments during its marathon.
Hey, we guess this takes the edge off Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction that we’ll have six more weeks of winter ahead of us.