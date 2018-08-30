20 Tweets That Perfectly Capture The Struggle Of Being Broke As Hell

At some point in our lives, we’ve all felt the frustration of finally making it to payday, only to watch that money vanish almost instantly. Between rent, utilities, cellphone, gas, insurance and food, it’s a wonder we ever put away any savings.
Being broke definitely isn’t fun, but it can feel a little better to take a moment and laugh about it. At least you know you’re not alone. Here are 20 hilarious tweets that perfectly capture what it’s like to be tight on cash.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
6 Money-Saving Apps That Do All The Work For You