Trying on clothes is hands down the worst part about shopping.

Ftting rooms find a way to suck all the pleasure out of your love of clothes, trashing your confidence in the process. There’s nothing like some bad (not to mention inconsistent) lighting or a distorted mirror to put a damper on your mood.

Even if the outfit does fit, that harsh lighting is doing everything it can to highlight any and all insecurities you might have ― or at least make you think the dress you tried on is blue when it’s actually green.

Despite all the online shopping and at-home try-on sessions we’re doing these days, fitting rooms remain a major component of shopping. It seems like some retailers are trying to improve them. But until they come up with some universally flattering fitting room lighting and mirrors that don’t alter our appearance, we think it’s safe to say they’re terrible.

These folks on Twitter would agree:

I'm not a violent person but if fitting room mirrors were sentient I'd punch them in the face. — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) March 14, 2018

Radical self love is awesome until you’re in a changing room that has mirrors on all sides. — Georgia Hardstark (@GHardstark) March 22, 2018

If hell is real it’s definitely a fitting room where you have to leave your stall and walk in front of everybody to look in a mirror. — Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) October 14, 2017

One would think a clothing store would give you an incentive to purchase their clothes by having bomb ass fitting room lighting. But instead it’s super unflattering & makes you look hella chunky 🙄 — Pusha Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) April 25, 2018

I hate trying on clothes. It’s depressing. Everything is uncomfortable, I need a tan, nothing fits right, and my shoulders are too broad for my size. WHY. 🔥 — 🍓Meghan Camarena (@Strawburry17) May 20, 2018

Is it just me or are most fitting room mirrors/lights horrible? Surely more flattering lights would make people buy more clothes!! — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) June 13, 2016

“This is painful.” -overheard in fitting room — Brittany Haviland (@bhaviland) June 1, 2018

Why do they call it a fitting room when nothing ever fits? — ᴀᴀʀᴏɴ ᴡɪᴇɴᴇʀ (@Wieneraaron) February 17, 2018

The cruelest thing is needing to buy new clothes to feel hot, but never feeling more repulsive than when trying on clothes in a fitting room — Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) October 30, 2017

I burn more calories in a fitting room than on a treadmill. I just got sweaty trying on a HAT — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) March 23, 2018

I really hate it when employees "check on me" in the fitting room.

"You doing okay in there?"

"Actually, no. My pants are on my head." — Laina (@laina622) February 4, 2015

Accidentally went into a target drunk & looked at my body in the fitting room mirrors and it ruined my life — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) May 17, 2017

Want to feel really bad about yourself...go try on bathing suits in a Nordstrom fitting room... #WorstLightingEver 😩👙😭 — Molly Mesnick (@MollyMesnick) January 24, 2018

Cried in the fitting room in 2 different stores because wow being a girl is hard. Only for 30 seconds though because, still gotta be a G. — Natasha Bure (@natashabure) March 27, 2016

New Years Resolution: Stop yelling, “WHOSE BODY IS THIS EVEN FOR?!??” every time I try on clothes at Urban Outfitters. pic.twitter.com/27iDPtRbJc — Rosa Pasquarella (@whatrosasaid) January 1, 2018

Seriously considering founding a new workout programme that consists entirely of trying on jeans that are 2cms too tight, in a fitting room that is 2 degrees too warm. — Rory Cashin (@roarEcashin) March 19, 2018

If heaven is a place on earth, hell is trying on a pair of jeans in a just-too-small fitting room. — DJ Judd (@juddzeez) May 11, 2018

I went to the mall to try on clothes, I left with nothing to wear and wishing I had never been born. — Jenna Marbles (@Jenna_Marbles) January 25, 2016

Oh gosh. A little kid next to my fitting room just peaked under the opening and saw me butt naked. Hey... 🙋🏻‍♀️ — Kristel Hartshorn (@Kristel_CLE) March 1, 2018